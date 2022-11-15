Andy Biggs confirms he’s challenging Kevin McCarthy for president

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Prime News” that he was challenging House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for the GOP nomination for House Speaker in the caucus vote tuesday.

Biggs said, “We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world. And yes, tomorrow I will be appointed as Speaker of the House. We’ll see if we can do the job with the votes. It’s going to be hard. »

He continued, “I mean, Kevin has raised a lot of money and done a lot of stuff, but it’s not just about Kevin. I think it’s about, uh, institutional direction and trajectory, and that’s where we’re going to see if we have enough people who agree that we need to change the trajectory of this place and open it up.

Biggs added: “So open it up where people can actually represent the constituency in a more open and transparent way.”

When asked if he “just announced”, Biggs replied: “Yeah I guess I guess I did. Kinda so there you have it”

