Another union rejects deal with national freight railways

OMAHA, Neb. – A third railroad union has rejected its deal with the nation’s freight railroads, raising the odds that Congress will be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike.

The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday rejected the contract, even though it includes the biggest increases workers have seen in more than four decades. The union represents only a few hundred of the roughly 115,000 railroad workers involved in the contract dispute with Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX and other railroads.

The 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike, although no strike is imminent as all unions have agreed to continue bargaining even if their members vote no, until a deadline early next month.

Seven other unions have ratified five-year agreements that include 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses. The focus is now on the three unions that rejected their agreements and the other two that did not finish voting.

Workers’ quality-of-life concerns over demanding schedules and the industry’s lack of paid sick leave have threatened to derail the deals, even with the steep raises the railroads are offering.

Contract negotiations with the two unions that rejected their agreements last month remain deadlocked over the issue of paid sick leave. So it seems increasingly likely that Congress will have to step in to settle this dispute.

“If we can’t improve the deal by getting some sort of sick leave, I think Congress will have to step in because I think the railroads are just too stubborn to give us what we want unless we are able to strike,” Tony Cardwell, president of the union Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, said Monday.

The railroads have said they want those contracts to closely follow recommendations made this summer by a special board of arbitrators appointed by President Joe Biden. Offering sick leave on top of the raises and bonuses already in the deal would force the railroads to spend more.

Congress is expected to block a railroad strike and impose contract terms on the two sides if they fail to reach an agreement by next month’s deadline. This is because the stakes are so high for the economy with so many businesses depending on the railways to deliver their raw materials and finished goods.

When not at the negotiating table, the railroads and unions will lobby Congress over the coming weeks on what should be included if lawmakers decide to impose contract terms on the railroads of freight.

If the two biggest unions that represent conductors and engineers also reject their deals when the results of their votes are released next Monday, that would put further pressure on the railways. But Cardwell said he doesn’t think even that will be enough to move the railways on sick leave.

The railroads declined to comment Monday on the status of talks with unions BMWED and Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, but insisted it would not offer paid sick leave. They say they believe unions have agreed to forego paid sick leave over the years in favor of higher wages and strong short-term disability benefits.

One of the reasons unions oppose the railroads’ refusal to offer sick leave is that federal contractors are required by executive order to grant it to their employees. The railroads insisted they were federal contractors last year when they asked employees to get their COVID-19 shots, but now say the furlough requirement disease does not apply to them.

Hundreds of business groups have written letters to Biden and members of Congress urging them to be prepared to intervene in the contract dispute, if necessary. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said he was in daily contact with the railroads and unions urging them to reach a deal.