Apple is rolling out iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite. Here’s how to use it

Apple tries to give iPhone users a measure of security even when they are in a location with no cell service. On Tuesday, the company unveiled Satellite Emergency SOS, which allows users to text emergency services when they are off the grid, camping in the mountains or driving in a remote area at night. . The service is available to iPhone 14 customers and is free for the first two years.

Emergency SOS via satellite display. Apple

Apple announced the emergency feature in September when it launched the iPhone 14 lineup. To enable the service, Apple announced last week that it would spend $450 million on US companies, the majority of money going to Globalstar, a Louisiana-based satellite operator. An iOS 16 software update released on Tuesday will allow anyone with the latest iPhone model to use the service. They do this by pointing their phones skyward and connecting to one of 24 Globalstar satellites in low Earth orbit. Apple doesn’t want users to test the service for non-emergencies. The company offered me a demo last week so I could explain how to use it.

Satellite emergency text. Apple

Use Satellite Emergency SOS on iPhone 14

Here’s how it works: In an emergency, try calling 911. If you don’t have cell service, your phone will try to connect to another carrier’s tower. If that doesn’t work, an “Emergency text via satellite” option will appear. You can also go to iMessage to text 911 or SOS, then tap Emergency Services. An option will appear, allowing you to tap to report an emergency. Emergency questions will be displayed to help you best describe your situation. The first prompt will say “What’s the rush?” You can then choose from options such as “Car or vehicle problem” or “Illness or injury”. Next, you will be guided through a series of more in-depth questions. You will have the option to notify your emergency contacts to let them know that you have contacted emergency services, as well as your location and the nature of your emergency. You can also use the Find My app to share your location with friends and family via satellite. To connect to a satellite, your phone will ask you to point it at the sky. As long as you have a clear view, you should be able to connect to a satellite, but it can take up to 15 seconds for your messages to go through. If you don’t have a clear view of the sky, due to trees or another obstruction, texts may take a minute to pass. And since satellites orbit Earth rapidly, you’ll need to move your phone slightly to stay connected throughout the conversation. Once you connect to emergency services via satellite, they will immediately know where you are and the nature of your emergency, but you will be asked a few additional questions to help emergency personnel locate and prepare you. . If you’ve set up your Medical ID through your iPhone’s health settings, emergency services will be able to see important personal information, such as the medications you’re taking and the names of your emergency contacts.

How to Demonstrate Emergency SOS via Satellite