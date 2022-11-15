Arizona’s 6th congressional district: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins home race

The Associated Press projects that Republican Juan Ciscomani will win the House race in Arizona’s 6th congressional district, beating Democratic state Senator Kirsten Engel.

With Ciscomani’s victory, Republicans have now won 214 seats, meaning they need just four more election wins to reach 218 and secure a majority in the House.

Ciscomani, a first-generation American, served as an adviser to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Arizona, and was considered one of the party’s top recruits of the 2022 election cycle.

The GOP nominee was featured on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) fifth edition of its “Project Spotlight” series, highlighting House Republican candidates from the “star recruiting class.”

Under his spotlight, he told the story of his family who emigrated from Mexico to the United States when he was a child.

“Four in the morning. That’s when my dad woke up every day when I was a kid. He took our family to America and drove a bus for 20 years,” Ciscomani said . “Only in America could a first-generation immigrant come to this country with nothing and have the opportunity to represent their community in the United States Congress. Only in America.”

Engel was the Democratic candidate competing with Ciscomani for the House seat. The Democrat previously served as an Arizona state senator in the state’s 10th district and also represented Tuscon in the state legislature.

Following the latest GOP pickup, only a handful of seats remain in play for the 2022 midterm elections.