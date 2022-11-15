Australia to lift Djokovic’s visa ban, source says



Sydney, Australia

CNN

Australia will overturn a three-year ban on tennis champion Novak Djokovic from entering the country, paving the way for the former world No.1 to play at the 2023 Australian Open.

Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will overturn the ban, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

Djokovic had to present a case to the Minister for Immigration to obtain permission to enter Australia to play the tournament after being deported earlier this year for not obtaining an exemption for a then compulsory Covid-19 vaccination .

The source said Giles will rule in favor of Djokovic, but it is up to the individual to release any personal information about the trip.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after former immigration minister Alex Hawke discovered he posed a risk to public health and order because, as a famous sportsman who had previously voiced his opposition at the vaccination, he could be considered an “icon” for the anti-vaxxers.

The minister’s decision to expel the player meant he would be banned from re-entry for three years.

This is a developing story…