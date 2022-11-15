Australians will NOT be required to receive a fifth dose of a Covid vaccine

Anthony Albanese’s government has announced that Australians will not be required to receive a fifth dose, or third booster, of a Covid vaccine.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) had decided not to recommend the fifth dose after “considering international evidence as well as local data”.

“At this point, they said they expect further recall recommendations to be made in early 2023 in preparation for the Southern Hemisphere winter,” Butler said.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler says ATAGI has not recommended a fifth dose, or third booster, of a Covid vaccine

“In making this recommendation, ATAGI, first of all, reiterated that they continue to actively review the role of booster doses and in particular some of the rest of the world around booster dose performance.”

ATAGI noted that serious illness and death during a recent virus surge in Singapore was very rare for people who had received at least two doses of a Covid vaccine.

‘In their view, any reduction in the transition in this current what appears to be a wave of construction [in Australia]any reduction in transmission by adding a fifth dose to the system would, in their own words, likely be minimal.

Butler said there were still some five and a half million Australians who still needed to be vaccinated against Covid, and it was still extremely important for them to do so.

“ATAGI, in its guidance, as has the CMO and other health officials across the country in recent days, strongly reiterated the importance of being up to date with current vaccines,” said the Health Minister Mark Butler.

“They pointed out that there are 5.5 million Australians still eligible for a third dose who have not yet received it.

“And, in many cases, several months late for their third dose.

‘ATAGI reiterated the importance, especially as the number of cases begins to rise again.

“They also pointed out that there are 3.2 million Australians over the age of 50 who have been recommended for a fourth dose for some time now and have yet to receive their dose.”

The announcement comes as ATAGI approves a new COVID-19 vaccine for use in Australia that offers protection against two strains of the virus amid a fourth surge in Covid cases.

The bivalent vaccine, which offers protection against the original strain and the Omicron variant, will be available from December 12 for people aged 18 and over.

ATAGI predicts that new booster recommendations will be made in early 2023 in preparation for winter in the Southern Hemisphere

The announcement comes as ATAGI approves a new COVID-19 vaccine for use in Australia that offers protection against two strains of the virus

The next-generation Pfizer vaccine is the second bivalent vaccine approved for use after the rollout of the Moderna bivalent vaccine last month.

The Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group said the new Pfizer vaccine was able to trigger a modest improvement in the immune response against both strains of the virus.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the new round of vaccines would be another tool to tackle rising case numbers.

“The Australian government has added this next-generation Pfizer vaccine to our armor against COVID-19,” he said.

“This is a reminder to all Australians to ensure you are up to date with your COVID vaccinations. Now is the time to get your booster.

The number of COVID cases has risen in Australia in recent days, prompting experts to declare the start of a fourth wave of cases.

Vaccine boosters are available for people age 16 and older, while second boosters are available for people age 30 and older within three months of the first booster, or people over age 16 if they are immunocompromised, living in care for the elderly or disabled.

ATAGI also approved the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for at-risk children aged six months to five years. This deployment will start from mid-January next year.

Pediatric vaccines are limited to children who are severely immunocompromised or who have an illness that puts them at risk for COVID.