Before the G20, Zelensky pleads for the end of the war but refuses the Minsk 3 agreements – RT in French

The Ukrainian president pleaded for an end to the conflict, mentioning in particular his desire for an exchange of prisoners “all for all”. But for Moscow, kyiv’s rejection of new Minsk agreements reflects a willingness not to negotiate.

Speaking on video to the leaders of the G20 in Bali, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, no doubt intoxicated by the recent takeovers, seemed to want to negotiate to his advantage with Russia. Addressing the issue of prisoners, the leader demanded to exchange all prisoners of both sides without distinction. At the same time, he reiterated his opposition to the conclusion of new Minsk agreements, which according to Moscow shows that kyiv would not, in fact, wish to negotiate.

Zelensky does not want Minsk 3

“I am convinced that now is the time for Russia’s destructive war to stop,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual khaki t-shirt. “[Elle] must and can be stopped,” he added, according to the English translation seen by AFP.

As for the means to be implemented to achieve this objective, the Head of State specified, according to a report by the Russian agency TASS, that he would not sign agreements on the format of the Minsk agreements. 1 and 2. “There will be no Minsk 3”, he specified, believing that Moscow would not respect them. Concluded in 2015, the Minsk Accords were meant to provide a basis for settling the Donbass conflict between Kyiv and the self-proclaimed republics. But Russia accuses the Ukrainian authorities of having always refused to apply them.

Volodymyr Zelensky added that Ukraine has its own peace plan. Among the measures defended by kyiv, there is notably a full exchange of prisoners. “We must unite for the only possible model of ‘all for all’ prisoner release,” said the Ukrainian president. He clarified that the exchange included civilians who had gone to Russia, who he said were “displaced persons”.

The leader then referred to the summit as “G19”, symbolically excluding Russia (represented in Bali by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov).

Ukraine is calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory and the return of its territorial integrity, including Crimea, which was attached to Russia in 2014. The Ukrainian president has also decreed that he will not negotiate with Vladimir Putin.

Moscow denounces “unrealistic” claims

For Russia, the Ukrainian demands are unrealistic, as Sergei Lavrov explained on the sidelines of the G20. “All the problems come from the Ukrainian side, which categorically refuses negotiations and puts forward manifestly unrealistic demands that do not correspond to the situation,” argued the Russian Foreign Minister, while reaffirming that Moscow was not opposed to negotiations.

Sergei Lavrov also denounced the “Russophobic” nature of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech before the G20. He also once again accused the West of waging a “hybrid war” against Russia using Ukraine. He further asserted that “Third World” countries that have not joined the sanctions know full well “who is holding up this process. [de paix]”, namely Ukraine since Volodymyr Zelensky “set himself the prohibition to conclude an agreement with Russia”.

The head of Russian diplomacy was skeptical of reports in the press that the United States would consider negotiations: “These rumors appear regularly, then disappear,” he commented.

Finally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that the Ukrainian president’s refusal of the Minsk 3 agreements “confirms[aient]that kyiv had no intention of negotiating.