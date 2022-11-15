Biden says midterm results strengthen U.S. abroad

Comment this story Comment

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — When many analysts predicted a Republican sweep shortly before the midterms, some Democrats feared it would undermine President Biden’s message on the world stage that the United States is back as leader democracies around the world. But with election deniers and former President Donald Trump’s nominees faring rather poorly, Biden on his Asia trip trumpeted the results as proof that US allies need not fear a US return to a Trump-like rejection of democratic values ​​and alliances.

“How can I say this tactfully? I think the elections held in the United States … sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play,” Biden said after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Republicans who have survived, as well as Democrats, believe that we are going to remain fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we are doing.”

White House officials said that when Biden met with Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia, they often remarked with great precision and knowledge about the U.S. midterm elections, which gave Democrats stronger than expected performance.

Ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Xi, Biden said he was getting “stronger” after Democrats took control of the Senate on Sunday. And as he exited the meeting, the president said voters had sent a clear message to the world.

“The American people have proven once again that democracy is what we are,” Biden said. “This is a strong rejection of Holocaust deniers at all levels, of those seeking to run our states and those seeking to sit in Congress, as well as those seeking to oversee elections.”

Many of the most vocal candidates in falsely questioning Biden’s 2020 victory and refusing to commit to honoring election results in the future lost their races on Tuesday. But several key contests remain up in the air, and most both sides still expect Republicans to take control of the House, albeit narrowly.

Biden conceded on Monday that he didn’t think Democrats would retain control of the House — “I think we’re going to get really close, but I don’t think we’ll ever get there,” he said.

Trump is expected to announce another presidential bid shortly, an event that will test Biden’s attempts to move the United States past Trump’s challenges to democracy and longstanding standards.

Although Biden has not responded to Trump’s plans since leaving for Asia on Thursday, he commented on the state of the Republican Party as his internal tally unfolded.

“I think the Republican Party is going to have to do like our parties have done in the past — it’s going to have to decide who they are,” Biden said earlier this week.

Some GOP leaders have taken issue with what they describe as Biden’s claim that if Republicans win, that means American democracy has lost.

The interplay between domestic politics and global diplomacy has become a major theme of Biden’s trip. In Egypt, he affirmed the United States’ commitment to the fight against climate change; in Cambodia, it seeks to counter the influence of China in Asia; in Indonesia, it signals American leadership of the world’s democracies.

All of these messages would have been much harder to convey if Trump and his supporters appeared to be racing toward a return to power.

It could still happen two years from now, but for now, Biden and his aides have triumphed as they circle the globe over the past few days. Before the president began his second day of meetings in Cambodia on Sunday, the networks called Nevada for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), cementing Democratic control of the Senate even before Georgia’s runoff election in December.

The White House deemed it particularly important that Biden was able to meet Xi on Monday as the leader of a country whose democratic values ​​it said had just been upheld rather than repudiated.

As the United States still faces considerable political volatility — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) was attacked with a hammer in their home days before the midterms — Biden said that voters had clearly expressed their contempt for political violence.

White House aides said they have repeatedly heard from allies and competitors that they are following US election results in great detail, scanning them for signs indicating which way the political winds are heading. Americans are blowing.

“It is interesting to see how closely all the leaders of these different countries, including the leaders of countries that are not themselves democracies, follow American policy very closely – right down to the state races that they all know each other pretty well, surprisingly,” Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told reporters.

Another senior adviser said the results “have allowed us to come to these meetings with the wind at our backs”. The adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomatic interactions, also said it was one of the first things foreign officials commented on – both “the conduct of the election and general expression of acceptance of democracy”.

The midterm elections took place against a global backdrop that saw far-right figures gaining support, if not always full power, in countries ranging from Italy to France and from Brazil to Hungary.

Biden’s tone was a change for a president who has often recounted going abroad immediately after becoming president and trying to convince a skeptical world that the United States was still ready to lead the free world, despite the presidency. chaos of Trump and the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

“America is back,” he told the leaders of the Group of 7 industrialized democracies. “And one of them turned to me and said, ‘For how long? For how long?’ It was a serious and deadly question: ‘For how long?’

Another leader, he said, suggested the analogy of an attack on Parliament in Britain. “What would you all think? Biden said last week. “You would think England was really in trouble. You would think democracy was on the edge if that happened in Britain.

The question on the minds of the world, Biden said on the eve of that foreign trip, was, “Are we the same democracy we always have been?

If that was a bit of an open question last week, Biden seemed to have a firmer answer this week after additional election results came in and some Holocaust deniers conceded.