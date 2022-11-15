Binance Benefited From France Users as Visa Cuts off FTX Partnership

Binance bound with Paris for its Visa Card integration.

Visa terminates its partnership with the insolvent FTX Exchange.

The world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange Binance, experiencing massive use in its debit and credit card program. In addition, last week, Binance announced Apple Pay, Google Pay, and their credit/debit card integration to UK and EEA users.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of prominent crypto exchange FTX’s demise, Visa declared on Sunday that Visa debit cards with the FTX brand will no longer be issued, which was launched last month. Following the statement, Binance tweeted that “City hopping with the Binance Visa Card” with a Paris Effiel Tower background.

Further, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao CZ recently made a flurry of tweets and comments that appeared to be an attempt to establish himself as the industry’s standard-bearer. On Monday, CZ announced the launch of a recovery fund to assist struggling crypto companies.

However, Binance has 24 hours of trading volume of over $18 billion, which increased by around 20% in the last day. Although at the time of writing, Binance native token BNB traded at $279.78, increased by 4% in the last 24 hours. BNB has a trading volume of approximately $1 billion, which climbed by 28% in the previous day.