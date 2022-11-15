Binance Chief Calls For A Super Fund To Save Crypto… Where Have We Heard This Before?

Can the cryptocurrency market heal itself?

The collapse of FTX Trading last week, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, sent cryptocurrency prices plummeting and the financial infrastructure built around cryptocurrencies plummet. Hopes that crypto could improve or even replace the existing global financial system have been dashed. Even the most modest ambition that crypto could earn a place in mainstream investment portfolios now seems impossible in the short term and unlikely even in the longer term.

On Monday, however, Changpeng Zhao announced plans to launch a crypto “industry stimulus fund” to help industry players facing a liquidity crunch. Zhao, referred to as “CZ” by crypto insiders, is the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. The idea is to “further reduce the cascading negative effects of FTX”.

We talked last week about the lack of a central bank in the crypto industry to act as a lender of last resort. This can make a crypto exchange vulnerable to a “run on the bank” event when customers demand their money faster than the exchange can liquidate its investments. The rush to liquidate to meet withdrawals can drive down asset prices. This can spread to other funds and exchanges as investors seek to withdraw from those considered exposed to falling asset prices or stock market failure, a phenomenon generally referred to as “contagion”.

In the classic expression, the role of the central bank is to “lend freely, against good guarantees, at a penalty rate”. By providing the institution with immediate liquidity when it is not available in the market, the central bank can theoretically stem the race. However, for this to work, the threatened institution needs enough “good collateral” to cover its liquidity needs. History has shown us time and time again that what first looks like a liquidity crisis is often actually the start of a solvency crisis. It’s not really surprising. A very good reason why sophisticated investors might not want to provide liquidity is that they doubt the borrower is good for it.

Earlier this year, FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to be trying to fill the lender-of-last-resort role as they tried to bail out a few small, bankrupt crypto firms, Voyager Digital and BlockFi Inc. It even led some to compare SBF , as it is known, to JP Morgan, which engineered bank bailouts following the 1907 financial crisis. SBF accepted the analogy, although he said he was only a “reduced” version of the famous banker.

“The first goal is to prevent contagion…there is no Fed so to speak for crypto,” he said. “The kind of mandate I gave…was, listen, don’t lose a lot of money, but don’t try to make any money.”

Obviously, SBF is in no position to play Morgan now. Last week, Binance offered to buy FTX, only to exit almost immediately, essentially signing FTX death warrant in the process. But now CZ looks set to take a shot at playing the reduced role of JP Morgan.

Also welcome other industry players with cash to co-invest. Crypto is not going away. We are always here. Let’s rebuild. 2/2 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 14, 2022

For those of us with memories dating back to the early days of the global financial crisis, however, it sounds very familiar. In the summer of 2007, the market turned against an asset class called Structured Investment Vehicles (SIVs), large off-balance sheet funds run by banks that borrowed short-term debt to finance assets longer term like mortgages and asset-backed securities. Investors were increasingly concerned about the quality of the assets they held and refused to provide financing, forcing SIVs to sell assets at “slash prices”.

The biggest banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase, tried this fall to avert the liquidity crunch by launching a bailout fund they called the “main liquidity enhancement conduit,” or M-LEC. It was often called the Super SIV. Although it now seems a little crazy, the hope was that investors would be willing to fund a new, larger SIV that would buy the good assets of other SIVs, providing them with liquidity and allowing them to avoid selling at “prices sold off”. Almost immediately, however, many saw it as a ploy to trick investors into paying too much for toxic mortgage bonds. If the assets of the SIV were really worth more than the market was willing to bear, why weren’t the banks buying the good assets themselves?

Despite attempts by Hank Paulson, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs who was then Secretary of the Treasury, to bring the M-LEC midwife into existence, the program ultimately collapsed. In December 2007, the banks themselves were faced with questions about their own liquidity and even about their solvency. Many banks decided to go ahead and buy the assets themselves to avoid these “fire sales”, which put toxic mortgages on their balance sheets. This proved costly the following year when the prices of many mortgage bonds crashed even further, triggering the acute phase of the financial crisis and ultimately the bailout of 2008.

CZ’s proposed industry bailout fund bears more than a passing resemblance to the Super-SIV. Its objective seems almost identical: to prevent the “sale” of assets held by companies facing liquidity shortages. He also seems likely to suffer the same fate.

Few people in the crypto industry know the history of the Super SIV, as far as we can tell. They probably will. Those who repeat history are doomed to learn it.