Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tests positive for COVID during G20 meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 during Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting scores of world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive on Monday night and the test was confirmed by an Indonesian doctor. He said he was returning to Cambodia and canceling his G-20 meetings as well as the upcoming APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit which ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met many leaders who attended one-on-one.

Besides Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and many others.