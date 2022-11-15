Cautious approach from center, RBI helps India move away

Industry estimates put Indian investors’ exposure to crypto assets at just 3%.

New Delhi:

Global cryptocurrency markets were battered with billions of dollars wiped out, but India managed to stay relatively unscathed thanks to a cautious approach by the government and the RBI.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refused to recognize cryptocurrencies and has repeatedly issued warnings against trading them, the government has fired the fiscal bullet to wean the demand.

Bottom Line – Indian investors have been largely spared by the crypto meltdown which pushed the total market value of cryptocurrencies below $1 trillion in just one year from $3 trillion in 2021 and bankrupted Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX after a rush of client withdrawals. .

The collapse of the FTX empire, which wiped out the entire $16 billion fortune of co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried – one of the greatest wealth destructions in history, has shaken confidence in the already troubled industry struggling to gain credibility with the general public. The prices of major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether, have fallen.

In India, the RBI has been adamantly opposed to virtual currency from day one as the government initially considered regulating these instruments by passing a law.

However, the government, after much deliberation, has come to the conclusion that a global consensus is needed when it comes to virtual currencies, as they know no borders and the risks involved are far too high.

According to the RBI, cryptocurrencies were specifically developed to circumvent the regulated financial system and that should be reason enough to treat them with caution.

Despite the global meltdown, India-focused cryptocurrency companies are not yet sounding the alarm. India’s largest crypto exchanges, WazirX and ZebPay, are continuing their operations.

“Who are the heroes? Indian government, SEBI, RBI, etc. to call the BS. If Indian entities like brokers are getting into crypto, imagine how many would have lost money. Even without that, around 3% of Indians own the crypto. Cordier: It may not be over. Please don’t buy this dip,” tweeted Abid Hassan, CEO of Sensibull.com, the largest options platform. in India.

According to Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) Chairman Kamlesh Shah, the action taken by the RBI and the government on the issue of cryptocurrencies is appropriate at this juncture.

India has yet to see savings channeled into investment in a meaningful way to serve economic growth, said Kamlesh Shah.

Describing cryptocurrencies as a “clear danger”, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das in the Financial Stability Report released in June said that anything that derives from fantasy-based value, without any underlying, is just speculation under a fancy name.

The RBI has warned the public against such virtual currencies and the government is also supporting the idea of ​​banning private digital currency.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the RBI’s stance to ban cryptocurrencies, but said no legislation is possible without significant international collaboration.

Nirmala Sitharaman, in a written response to Parliament, recently stated that RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be banned.

Cryptocurrencies are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage, she said.

“Therefore, any control or prohibition legislation can only be effective after meaningful international collaboration on risk-benefit assessment and the evolution of common taxonomy and standards,” she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman has in many multilateral forums called for an effective tax reporting regime and cross-jurisdictional information exchange for crypto assets to combat offshore tax evasion.

As India takes over the G-20 presidency from December 1, crypto regulation and the need for coordinated efforts among countries would be among the priority areas for discussion among world leaders.

Echoing similar views, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that high regulatory standards are needed globally to address the risks of cryptocurrencies.

“We need a high regulatory standard globally, we need to take steps to reduce the cost of cross-border payments and we are working very actively in the context of financial stability with the Financial Action Task Force and the banks institutions like the IMF to really tackle the global issue on the basis of the risks and some of the benefits of cryptocurrencies,” Janet Yellen said.

International collaboration is really important between public authorities, the private sector and other stakeholders, she said.

Although the legality of cryptocurrencies remains to be determined, the government, from April 1, introduced a 30% income tax plus a surcharge and tax on the transfer of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Dogecoin.

Additionally, to keep an eye on the money trail, a 1% withholding tax (TDS) has been introduced on payments above Rs 10,000 to virtual digital currencies.

Even now, gains from crypto are chargeable to income tax, but the Budget 2022-23 announcement of a 30% tax has brought clarity as to the rate at which the tax should be paid.

Industry experts said that the high tax rate and increased compliance requirements due to TDS dampened investor sentiment and crypto exchanges saw a drop in trading volume.

Finance Ministry officials have argued that collecting the tax does not make crypto legal tender. “If you make money from virtual digital assets, you have to pay taxes. The question of legality remains to be decided,” an official said.

Separately, tax authorities have also stepped up investigations and raided major crypto service providers for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud.

RBI warned users, holders and traders of virtual currencies (VC) via public notices on 24th December 2013, 1st February 2017 and 05th December 2017 that trading VC is associated with potential economic, financial, operational , legal, customer protection and security risks.

RBI also issued a circular on April 6, 2018, prohibiting its regulated entities from trading in virtual currencies (VCs) or providing services to assist any person or entity to process or settle VCs.

