Chicago area gears up for slippery Tuesday morning ride as snow expected – NBC Chicago

While the Chicago area has been experiencing summery conditions for the past few weeks, much different weather is expected on Tuesday.

The region is expected to experience its first measurable snowfall, with widespread snow showers beginning around 5 a.m.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications suggests people allow more time to drive, leave more space between vehicles and make room for emergency responders.

OEMC works in conjunction with Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation, which has 425,000 tons of salt and a fleet of more than 200 trucks ready to deploy across the city.

“We’re just asking people to be aware that this is the first snow,” said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard. “It’s morning rush hour. Talk to those young drivers around the house that this might be their first time going to driving school.”

In case you get stuck in the snow, the AAA Motor Club spokeswoman suggests adding an emergency kit to your car. The kit should include items such as your cell phone, a cell phone charger, extra water bottles, snacks, blankets, mitts and hats, according to spokeswoman Molly Hart. She also advises you to keep a flashlight and abrasive material in case you need to park on the side of the road.