China’s stock market wakes up — RT Business News

Easing of Covid restrictions, a bailout in the housing market and reduced tensions with the United States give investors more hope

The Chinese stock market showed a surprise rebound, with its key index becoming the best performing in the world in November after months of weak performance triggered by Beijing’s Zero Covid policy, volatile relations with the United States and a collapse in the housing market. .

The first in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday added hope to investors after Xi called for better cooperation with the United States.

Although the meeting did not bring any dramatic breakthrough in relations between the world’s two major economies, experts point to some progress that could be positive for Chinese stocks and reduce the risk of delisting for hundreds of Chinese companies such as Alibaba. in the United States due to audit issues. .

“Communication channels between U.S.-Chinese regulators are key to reducing the risk of delisting from Chinese ADRs. Increased engagement should help mitigate political risk on the US side for Chinese equities,” Global X analyst Dillon Jaghory told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Tech stocks were the best performers in Hong Kong on Tuesday, along with real estate stocks, which rallied after Chinese regulators revealed financial measures aimed at helping the sector avoid a credit crunch.

Chinese tech companies listed in Hong Kong climbed 7.3% on Tuesday, sending the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong’s benchmark index, up more than 4%. The broader Hang Seng Chinese corporate index also gained almost 5%.

The rally comes despite economic activity in the country slowing last month, with industrial production falling short of expectations and retail sales contracting for the first time since May.

