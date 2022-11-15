Climate activists throw liquid at a Klimt painting in Vienna

Comment this story Comment

BERLIN — Climate activists in Austria attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt on Tuesday with a black, oily liquid and one then stuck to the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria said on Twitter that they had attacked the 1915 “Death and Life” painting in the Leopold Museum in Vienna in protest against their government’s use of fossil fuels.

After throwing the liquid on the painting – which was undamaged as it was behind a glass cover – one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another stuck his hand against the frame of the painting.

On Twitter, the group defended the protest, saying it was protesting “oil and gas drilling”, which it called a “death sentence for society”.

The Leopold Museum could not immediately be reached for comment.

Klimt’s painting is the latest artwork targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

Different activist groups have staged numerous protests in recent months, including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

British group Just Stop Oil launched tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh’s ‘sunflowers’ at the National Gallery in London last month.

Just Stop Oil campaigners also stuck to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, and John Constable’s ‘The Hay Wain’ at the National Gallery.