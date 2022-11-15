Commanders inflict Eagles first loss of season in stunning ‘MNF’

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.
The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scoring and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.
Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last NFL team to beat Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the only perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.
The Eagles saw their perfect shot slip away from them.
Trailing at half-time for the first time this season, Hurts looked like he still had a big game in him to earn a win. He connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Quez Watkins on a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter down 26-21. Watkins touched down, popped up, and started running, only to fumble the ball and give Washington possession.
That was it for the Eagles – and their third turnover, a high number for a team that had only three turnovers in the first eight games.
AJ Brown had a catch in his hands and turned into an interception, and Dallas Goedert fumbled in the fourth quarter.
Washington’s Taylor Heinicke started again for injured QB Carson Wentz, the much-maligned former Eagles QB who played a key role in helping them win a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. He wasn’t flashy, but effective, going 17 for 29 and throwing for 229 yards. Terry McLaurin had 128 receiving yards, including a 41-yard drive that led to a field goal. Joey Slye kicked four field goals.
The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start to 2020.
Hurts threw for just 174 yards.
New York Post