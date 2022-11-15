Commanders inflict Eagles first loss of season in stunning ‘MNF’

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.

The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scoring and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.

Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and the last NFL team to beat Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the only perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.

The Eagles saw their perfect shot slip away from them.

Trailing at half-time for the first time this season, Hurts looked like he still had a big game in him to earn a win. He connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Quez Watkins on a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter down 26-21. Watkins touched down, popped up, and started running, only to fumble the ball and give Washington possession.

That was it for the Eagles – and their third turnover, a high number for a team that had only three turnovers in the first eight games.

AJ Brown had a catch in his hands and turned into an interception, and Dallas Goedert fumbled in the fourth quarter.

Washington’s Taylor Heinicke started again for injured QB Carson Wentz, the much-maligned former Eagles QB who played a key role in helping them win a Super Bowl in the 2017 season. He wasn’t flashy, but effective, going 17 for 29 and throwing for 229 yards. Terry McLaurin had 128 receiving yards, including a 41-yard drive that led to a field goal. Joey Slye kicked four field goals.

Antonio Gibson scores in the first quarter. PA

Jalen Hurts reacts to the Eagles’ first loss of the season. USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders also spoiled Pittsburgh’s 11-0 start to 2020.

Hurts threw for just 174 yards.