Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners ‘don’t care about the club’

No one seems safe from Cristiano Ronaldo’s wrath at the moment.

The superstar is at war with his current club and is clearly not inspired by Manchester United owners, the Glazer family.

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo says the owners ‘don’t care about the club’.

“Manchester is a marketing club,” he says in an interview that was announced this week ahead of its full release on Wednesday and Thursday.

“They’ll get money from marketing – from sport, that’s… they really don’t care, in my opinion.”

The Glazer family became majority shareholders of the club in 2005, but their involvement was never well received by the majority of fans.

Ronaldo, who says he has never met the owners, told TalkTV there has not been enough investment in the training facilities and a lot of things have remained the same since he left the club. clubs in 2009.

He says there are “things inside the club” that prevent Manchester United from reaching the top level and competing with Manchester City, Liverpool and now league leaders Arsenal.

United haven’t won a major trophy for five years and Ronaldo says he doesn’t see the club being a major force for the next two to three years.

“The fans, they are always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players want the best for the club,” added Ronaldo.

“I want the best for the club. That’s why I came to Manchester United. That’s why I love this club.

Ronaldo has also saved some beards for former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville who have both criticized the Portuguese star in recent weeks.

He added that Rooney, who is the current manager of DC United, might be jealous that he is no longer playing at the top level.

“It’s hard to listen to this kind of criticism and negativity about people who have played with you,” Ronaldo says, adding that Neville and Rooney were not his friends.

“It’s easy to criticize. I don’t know if they have a television job that they have to criticize to be more famous, I really don’t understand.

“I think they’re taking advantage of [my name] because they are not stupid.

In the first clip of the interview that aired on Sunday, Ronaldo says he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for current manager Erik ten Hag.

It comes during a difficult season for the 37-year-old, who has seen his playing time limited and scored just one league goal.

As well as struggling on the pitch, Ronaldo endured the heartbreak of it. Earlier this year, he and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced that their baby had passed away.

The Portuguese star announced in October 2021 that he and Rodríguez were expecting twins. In December, they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo says his baby girl also ended up in hospital this year and that’s why he missed the majority of pre-season training with the club.

However, he says the club “didn’t believe” he was dealing with his family issues.

Manchester United released a statement on their website saying they “note the media coverage regarding an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo”.

He added: “The club will consider their response after all the facts have been established.

“Our aim remains to prepare for the second half of the season and continue the momentum, belief and unity being built between the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Ronaldo is set to play for Portugal at Qatar 2022 this month before returning to Manchester where tough conversations are inevitable.