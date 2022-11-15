Cristiano Ronaldo’s professionalism at Manchester United highlighted by Neymar and Lionel Messi, who asked the Paris Saint-Germain manager if they could leave early

It’s a surprise when even Neymar gives lessons in professionalism to Cristiano Ronaldo.
But that was the case on Sunday, when Paris Saint-Germain striker and superstar teammate Lionel Messi showed the Manchester United man how to treat a manager.
In a routine 5-0 win over Auxerre in PSG’s last game before the World Cup, Messi and Neymar were substituted with 15 minutes remaining and the good friends took their places on the bench next to the one another.
With the game fading away, Neymar appeared to wave to manager Christophe Galtier then gave him a thumbs up.
After turning to Messi, the pair were then allowed to head into the dressing room early, earning pats on the back as they passed the coaches’ bench.
Galtier then grabbed Neymar for a quick chat, but it was very different to scenes earlier this season at Old Trafford.
In October, in the dying moments of a 2-0 victory over Tottenham, Ronaldo refused to replace Erik ten Hag and then stormed down the tunnel.
The moment grabbed headlines and eclipsed a big win for United, and the Dutch manager confirmed that Ronaldo snubbed his orders.
This led to widespread criticism and Ronaldo was left out of the next squad for a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and subsequently ordered to train on his own.
Unsurprisingly, the incident was re-reported after Ronaldo gave an interview in which he said he does not respect Ten Hag and added that he felt “disappointed” and “betrayed” by the club.
Comparisons will no doubt be drawn to long-time rival Messi, and it doesn’t help that the two most recent examples of professionalism both appeared on the same day…
