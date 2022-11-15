Crypto.com CEO Clarifies Over Liquidity Rumors in AMA Session

Kris gave his word that the firm’s financials are solid and that it faces no dangers.

Consumers’ token holdings were backed by reserves at the exchange as per the CEO.

After the demise of FTX, rumors of instability at Singapore’s Crypto.com exchange have increased. The value of its native currency, Cronos, has fallen as a result of this uncertainty. However, the company’s CEO has publicly addressed investor concerns.

The CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, participated in a live-streamed Ask Me Anything. He said that despite reports to the contrary, the company will end up proving its detractors wrong. He gave his word that the firm’s financials are solid and that it faces no dangers.

An enormous exodus of capital left Crypto.com after suspicious activity. Nonetheless, the CEO has acknowledged losing track of $400 million worth of Ethereum. The funds were mistakenly sent to a different exchange account.

But Marszalek said in the AMA that rumors have been rampant on social media for a few days. He also said that consumers’ token holdings were backed by reserves at the exchange. The exchange will keep that status quo forever.

Cronos Rallies Post Session

He promised that an audited proof of reserves report will be released in advance to win back investors’ trust. This will put to rest rumors that the exchange was not involved in any “irresponsible lending products”.

Though the CEO of Crypto.com said that they had sent Ethereum as recovered, the market remained unnerved. According to data, the price of Cronos, Crypto.com’s in-house cryptocurrency, has plunged by a precipitous 50% during the last week.

The price of a Cronos token has increased dramatically after the AMA, making up for the previous decline. In the last day, the price of CRO has risen by 10% and is trading at $0.06699.

