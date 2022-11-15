‘Dancing with the Stars’: Chief Justice Len Goodman announces retirement; the last 4 couples revealed

LOS ANGELES– After more than two months of fierce competition, Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has named the four couples who will perform in the final and compete for the faceted ball trophy.

Six couples competed in the semi-finals, each performing a ballroom dance and a Latin dance. Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey got perfect scores for both of their dances, so it was easy to guess they would make the final.

For the double elimination, the couple with the lowest combined fan and judge vote scores would be eliminated with no chance of being saved. It ended up being Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. The actor praised his dance partner for her patience and professionalism.

“I came here with no dance experience. Just some kind of beat!” Donovan said. “And I needed someone I could lean on and be supported by and Emma was there every step of the way. She was amazing.”

The other two couples from the bottom two were Shangela and Gleb Savchenko and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. In the end, the judges opted to save Shangela and Gleb, leaving Daniel and Britt as the last couple eliminated before the finale.

“I’m surprised I can dance. With this wonderful cast in this competition. It’s so hard to get this far,” Durant said. “I’m grateful to Britt, she’s such a great teacher. And she taught ESL for me! I enjoyed every bit of it.”

The biggest news of the evening came from Chief Justice Len Goodman, who announced his retirement. Next week’s finale will be the ballroom dancing legend’s final episode after being on every season since 2005.

The four couples competing in the season 31 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” are Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko.

The Season 31 finale airs Monday, November 21, 8/7c, Disney+.