Death of Jeremy Logan: Reward offered in 2021 for the murder of a man killed near a friend’s wake in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) — Westchester County authorities are offering a reward they hope will lead to information and an arrest in an unsolved murder starting in June 2021.

Westchester County Crime Stoppers announced Monday morning that it is offering a $7,500 reward for the death of 32-year-old Jeremy Logan.

Logan was shot and killed while attending a memorial service near 266 South Fulton Avenue on June 23, 2021 just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say he was shot multiple times near the wake he helped organize for a friend who was murdered months earlier on that friend’s birthday.

Logan’s family and city officials say someone must know something or remember something that could be helpful.

His aunt spoke at a press conference on Monday and said her nephew had been shot by a coward.

“This tragedy has become so normalized, I fear for young people who think communication is now unnecessary and violence is the easiest answer,” Chynna Smith-Marte said. “If we, as a community, not only stood up to those who kill our sons, but educated our children to love, not hate, we could reverse this path of destruction that our young people are headed down.”

His family says Logan helped organize the wake for his friend, Warren Clahar, on his birthday, a few months after his death. Police say it’s also still an open murder investigation. No one has been charged.

“We hear too often ‘oh the street knows, the street knows,’ but what the street knows and what they will say makes the difference between rumor and justice,” Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

When Logan was killed, another wake was held for him.

“It was beautiful, but painful to see how loved he was and to hear all the stories about how he touched someone’s heart or brightened their day,” Smith-Marte said.

His family says Logan worked at Stew Leonard and was known in the community for his acts of kindness. Those close to him remembered that he once paid for an ice cream truck to treat children in the community.

He had a child of his own and was killed before he could meet his now one-year-old twins.

Of its still unsolved cases, the Mount Vernon Police Department said it singled out this one for county reward money.

“We believe the problem has the best chance of being resolved if someone comes forward,” Chief Marcel J. Olifiers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-898-TIPS.

