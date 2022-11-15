DeSantis announces state chief medical officer Joseph Ladapo will return for a second term

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo — best known for standing up to the medical establishment over mask mandates, coronavirus vaccine mandates and transgender surgeries and therapies — will return for the second term of office. Governor Ron DeSantis (R), the governor announced Monday.

“Dr. Ladapo has done an excellent job as @FLSurgeonGen. His evidence-based principles serve as a counterweight to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, particularly on schools, masks and mRNA injections,” DeSantis said, announcing that Ladapo would return for his second mandate.

DeSantis also provided a video featuring a series of highlights from Ladapo’s time in administration.

“How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission, when that vaccine is not effective in stopping transmission?” Ladapo said in the montage, which shows his strong opposition to the medical establishment’s determination to push coronavirus vaccines on the American public. As a result, Florida became the first state to advise against the vaccine for healthy children.

Another clip shows Ladapo blaming his colleagues for blindly adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers and recommendations.

“It is truly a tragedy that my colleagues, my fellow doctors, have decided that it is more important to stick to what the CDC or Dr. Fauci says than to rely on their clinical wisdom, their experience and their scientific expertise,” he said.

Dr Ladapo has done an excellent job as @FLSurgeonGen. Its evidence-based principles serve as a counterbalance to the increasingly political positions of the entrenched medical establishment, particularly on schools, masks and mRNA injections. Happy to announce that he will be back for our 2nd term! pic.twitter.com/q5ZuyeTiFG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 14, 2022

Indeed, Ladapo has rest a staunch opponent of forced vaccinations, assuring parents last month that regardless of CDC recommendations, children will not be required to get vaccinated to go to school in the Sunshine State:

That same month, Twitter temporarily censorship Ladapo about updated state vaccine guidelines, which advised men under 40 to avoid mRNA injections. orientation followed an analysis by the Florida Department of Health, which showed an 84% increase in the “relative incidence of cardiac death in males 18-39 years of age within 28 days of mRNA vaccination”.

Over the past two years, DeSantis and Ladapo have pointed out discrepancies between coronavirus data and mandates kissed by Democratic leaders.

However, Ladapo is known for more than just questioning the medical establishment about coronavirus bites and universal masking. He continued to speak out against the attempts of the far left to normalize gender surgeries and therapies and praised the Florida Board of Medicine earlier this month after it voted to outlaw child mutilation in “gender affirming” care.

“Today the Boards of Medicine and Ostemedicine voted to protect our children from irreversible surgeries and highly experimental treatments. I appreciate their integrity for ruling in the best interests of FL children,” he said. started, adding, “despite tremendous pressure to allow these risky and unproven treatments.”

“Children deserve to learn how to navigate this world without harmful pressure. Florida will continue to fight for children to be children,” he added: