Dot Fines 6 Airlines For Refunds, Ahead Of Another Busy Trip

“When a flight is cancelled, passengers requesting refunds must be reimbursed promptly. Whenever this does not happen, we will act to hold airlines accountable on behalf of American travelers and get passengers their money back,” said Buttigieg in a statement, “A flight cancellation is frustrating enough, and you shouldn’t have to haggle or wait months for your refund either.”

Under federal law, airline passengers are already entitled to refunds rather than credits for future travel if a flight is canceled or significantly delayed, or if the passenger chooses not to travel on one either of these cases. But if a passenger cancels their trip of their own volition, airlines usually issue vouchers, but can return money at their discretion.

Background: In August, DOT announced a proposed rule This would strengthen the protections for airline passengers seeking refunds after their flight has been canceled by providing a clearer framework on what refunds are allowed and under what circumstances.

Airlines for America and the International Air Transportation Association, trade associations that represent commercial airlines in the United States and abroad, have not taken an explicit position on the rule; their only filing so far has been to request an additional 60 days to file a public comment.

The DOT is also considering new rules for passengers to be reimbursed for missed flights due to illness and weighing additional rules to protect passengers, including a new rule to help passengers know the true price of a ticket. , including additional costs, at the time of booking. The proposed rules would require airlines to issue non-expiring travel credits or vouchers when a person cannot travel due to Covid-19 or another communicable disease and would require airlines that receive federal assistance when of a future pandemic to issue refunds instead of travel credits.

And after: The DOT said an advisory committee will deliberate on the airline ticket refund rule on Dec. 9 and send a list of recommendations to the department. The ticket price rule is open for public comment until December 19.

While Monday’s announcement of fines affected only one US-based airline, the DOT said it plans to impose additional civil penalties for consumer protection violations by the end of the day. end of the year.

Oriana Pawlyk contributed to this report.