‘DWTS’ pros react to judge Len Goodman’s retirement

“Dancing with the Stars” won’t be the same without Len Goodman.

The head judge shockingly announced during Monday’s ‘semi-finals’ that season 31 of the dance competition – which ends next week – will be his last as he retires to ‘spend more time’ with his children and his family.

“It got me in my feelings, if I’m being honest. It surprised me. I didn’t expect to feel as emotional as I was,” professional dancer Emma Slater, who hails from the UK like Goodman, told Page Six in the ballroom after her and Trevor’s elimination. Donovan.

“Len, I’ve known him since I was 10. He judged the competitions [in England] and he would still want me to win,” she continued.

“I went to every competition he judged and my parents were thrilled every time he was on the panel. I remember going up to him as a kid and thanking him for believing in me. Twenty years later, I did the same thing tonight…and I cried again.

It’s unclear whether the production will replace Goodman’s seat at the judges’ table – currently alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli – but Slater said she’s “always” ready to “welcome more” from people in the “DWTS” family.

“I think Len would want that too. I also strongly believe in respecting what people have done, but then embracing new personalities and making way for people who would shine just as much,” she explained. “So I think [let’s] pave the way for someone to make Len proud and have the show embrace someone new as well.

Slater, who was paired with actor Trevor Donovan this season, told Page Six that she "cried" while talking to Goodman on Monday night.

Calling Goodman a “legend”, fellow pro Gleb Savchenko said it would be sad to compete without his comments, as he is “the heart” of the ballroom.

“All the criticism and all the little points that he always told us, we all took it on board and we all worked on it because he’s the representation of ballroom dancing,” he told About the former Blackpool Dance Festival champion.

“So for him leaving the show, it’s heartbreaking. I got emotional just hearing it. We all love Len so, so much, and not having him will be a missing piece.

Shangela's professional partner Gleb Savchenko called the news of Goodman's retirement "heartbreaking".

Two-time mirrorball champion Val Chmerkovskiy expressed similar sentiments, telling Page Six that he was “really sad” at his retirement announcement.

“It feels like the closing of a chapter,” he said. “I started thinking, like, ‘Well, if that time went by so fast for him, it went by so fast for me, too.’ It’s kind of the unavoidable reality for all of us. So that really put me in a place of appreciation and gratitude.

As for whether he would be ready to fill the role of judge next season if the opportunity arises?

Val Chmerkovskiy, a Season 31 runner-up with Gabby Windey, admitted the show wouldn't be the same without Goodman.

“Yeah, I wish I would. I’ll be completely honest, and I hope I don’t miss my future opportunity, but I still want to dance. [right now],” he admitted. “I had the chance to judge ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ and I loved the opportunity to talk to the kids, inspire them and give them feedback…but it was a huge responsibility.”

He added: “I don’t know if it’s different when you’re judging adults, I’m sure, but I wasn’t quite into my rhythm in there. I wanted to dance, I felt a bit uncomfortable criticizing in such a vulnerable situation. So, I don’t envy this job! I’m not rushing to get there yet.

Daniel Durant's dance partner, Britt Stewart, told us she'd love to see fellow pro Cheryl Burke fill Goodman's shoes.

A professional dancer who has expressed her desire to serve on the jury in recent years is Cheryl Burke. The “Burke in the Game” podcast host has been on the show for 25 seasons, most recently with Sam Champion.

“Cheryl definitely wants to be a judge and I think she would be an amazing addition,” said Britt Stewart, who was eliminated along with Daniel Durant on Monday. “I think Derek is proof that a former pro has become a judge. He really has the knowledge and experience of what it’s like to be in our shoes.

Stewart added that Goodman has notoriously been “so tough” on everyone competing over the years, so it will be “interesting” to see who ultimately “takes on this role” as the “tough judge” after his exit.

“I’m an all day Cheryl fan,” she added of the “Dance Moms” alum. “I would love to see her in that position.”

Goodman, 78, announced his departure midway through Monday night’s broadcast, telling viewers: “While we are all excited and so looking forward to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and it will be my last season judging by “Dancing with the Stars”.

Noting that it has been “an immense pleasure” to have judged the competition series “since it began” in 2005, he added: “I am looking forward to the final next week. I’m sure this is going to be absolutely awesome.

The Season 31 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” — featuring famed runners-up Charli D’Amelio, Gabby Windey, Shangela and Wayne Brady — premieres next Monday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.