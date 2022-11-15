Election 2022: Control of the House could return to California, but the path narrows for Democrats

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — With the race to control the House of Representatives now over, all eyes are on California.

Statewide, nearly four million ballots from the midterm elections have yet to be counted. Those votes are essential in House races that are still too close to be called.

“Nationally, I think everyone is on a knife edge waiting for these final congressional districts to be decided,” pollster Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc, told ABC7 News. “There are probably five seats that election watchers across the country are looking at to see if something can happen in California that will help Democrats hold on to a majority at home.”

As of Monday night, Democrats had won 207 House seats and Republicans 215 – just a few seats short of the 218 needed to take control of the House.

The outcome of a handful of home races in California could determine which party gets the majority.

Mitchell says the races he’s watching more closely to see if Democrats can swing include California’s District 22 in the Central Valley between Republican incumbent David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas; District 27 in northern Los Angeles County between incumbent Republican Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith; and Riverside County District 41 between incumbent Republican Ken Calvert and Democrat Will Rollins.

For the first time, that district now includes left-leaning Palm Springs, making it harder for Calvert — which has campaigned against same-sex marriage in California — to retain his seat.

“Even though this race has gotten tighter, it’s still a race that’s within a few percentage points,” Mitchell said. “And the county said there are still about 100,000 ballots left to count.”

In all of those races, Republicans are currently in the lead, and Mitchell says the latest batch of ballots show the Democrats’ path to overcoming those tracks is getting narrower and narrower.

“That seems to have probably closed the door on Democrats taking over the House,” he said.

Ultimately, Mitchell predicts that the Democrats won’t win any new seats, but they won’t lose any either.

“Holding all the seats in California is kind of a victory for the Democrats,” he explained. “Even if the Republicans hold the House, as they currently appear, it will be the difference of having maybe a three-seat majority, or a four- or five-seat majority, which for Kevin McCarthy will be a very big problem. . “

If Republicans control the House, it is California Congressman Kevin McCarthy who is once again set to become Speaker of the House.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, current Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has no plans to leave Congress, but declined to say whether she would seek a leadership position if Democrats win.

“At this time, I said I will not comment until this election is over,” Pelosi said, “and we still have a little time.”

