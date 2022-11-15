Elon Musk causes further outrage by cutting free lunches for employees

<!–

Elon Musk has cut free lunches for remaining Twitter employees in San Francisco as some claim he is now starving his staff.

Musk said lunches at the social media giant’s California headquarters have cost around more than $400 per person over the past 12 months.

The billionaire officially took over Twitter as part of a $44 billion deal struck last month. He has since fired Twitter CEO Parag Argrawal and laid off half of the company’s workforce, including thousands of contractors over the weekend.

Now, Musk appears to have taken the cost-cutting step a step further by removing free meals from employee benefits. Some people on Twitter were quick to talk about the billionaire’s recent decisions.

“He laid off 3/4 of the employees,” one person wrote. “Now he intends to starve the others.

The decision to stop free meals was at the center of contention on Sunday after a New York Times headline announcing the decision.

Musk quickly responded to the headline and said: ‘Weird considering hardly anyone came to the office. The estimated cost per lunch served in the past 12 months is over US$400.’

To which a former Twitter employee replied: “That’s a lie. I ran this program until a week ago when I quit because I didn’t want to work for @elonmusk. For breakfast and lunch, we spend $20-25 per day per person, this allowed employees to work during lunch hours and meetings, attendance was 20-50% in the office.

The billionaire then replied: “False”. Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service for SF headquarters. Badge on file shows peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy less than 10%.

“More people cook breakfast than eat it. They don’t even bother to serve dinner, because there’s no one in the building.

Some Twitter users didn’t understand the complaints behind the removal of free lunches – and claimed that most companies require employees to buy their own food.

“At most companies, employees buy their own lunches and work a full shift,” one person wrote. “How lazy and authoritative these employees are.

“These people really have no idea what goes on in a normal work environment,” another wrote. “We bring our own food to work or go out to eat as we please. Once in a while our bosses buy lunch or something. We. Are. Adults.’

The move comes days after Musk fired thousands of contractors tasked with fighting misinformation on the site.

Some of the contractors said they didn’t realize they had been laid off until they couldn’t log in to work on Saturday. About 4,400 of 5,500 contractors have been laid off, according to Platformer News reporter Casey Newton.

Musk fired much of his full-time workforce via email a week before Nov. 4.

The billionaire also plans to charge $8 to have accounts on Twitter verified at a later date.