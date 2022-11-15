Federal prosecutors refuse to press charges against Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid

Federal prosecutors in New York said Monday they have declined to press charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani more than a year after the FBI raided his apartment and office.

The grand jury investigation concluded “and based on the information currently available to the government, no criminal charges are anticipated,” prosecutors said in a letter to the court.

Prosecutors have asked the court to terminate the appointment of Barbara S. Jones, the retired federal judge who was appointed special master in the case.

Manhattan federal prosecutors had decided whether Giuliani, one of Trump’s lawyers and a close adviser, violated lobbying laws when he campaigned for the ousting of then-US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, from Ukraine.

The FBI seized more than a dozen devices from Giuliani’s home and office during a search in April 2021. Jones had examined the contents.

Bob Costello, who represented Giuliani, denied any wrongdoing to ABC News at the time his home and office were raided.

“They’re trying to make Rudy Giuliani look like a criminal. He didn’t do anything wrong,” Costello said in April 2021.

On April 28, 2021, Giuliani was woken by federal agents at 6 a.m. at his Upper East Side home in Manhattan, Costello told ABC News. Officers took electronic devices, including Giuliani’s cellphone, while at his office they seized devices, including a computer belonging to Giuliani’s longtime assistant, Jo Ann Zafonte, said Costello.

Giuliani, although now off the hook in the Southern District of New York, he remains the target of criminal investigators in Georgia for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

