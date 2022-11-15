Foreign governments spent over $750,000 at Trump hotel, report says

Comment this story Comment

Officials from six countries spent more than $750,000 at former President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington while trying to influence his administration, according to documents released to congressional investigators. Documents obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform from Mazars USA, Trump’s former accounting firm, show that the governments of China, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have spent more money at the Trump International Hotel — renting rooms for up to $10,000 a night — previously unclear as they sought to influence the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

“These documents strongly call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than by the best interests of the American people,” said Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y. ), chair of the committee, said in a statement Monday. “These documents, which the Committee continues to obtain from Mazars, will inform our legislative efforts to ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain.”

Hotel records show lavish spending by foreign officials. The Malaysian prime minister spent $1,500 on a personal trainer during his eight-day stay and $259,724 at Trump’s hotel, for example, and the Saudi defense ministry spent $85,961 on the hotel for members of a Saudi delegation, which included suites at $10,500 a night. Qatari officials spent more than $300,000 over three months ahead of a meeting between Trump and the Arab country’s emir.

The oversight committee’s findings from financial documents are backed by numerous Washington Post reports detailing how Trump’s hotel took advantage of foreign governments during his tenure and the blurred lines between his company and his administration.

Last year, Maloney and Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) released hundreds of pages of financial documents related to the Trump property from the General Services Administration — the agency that leased the federal property to the Trump Company – and estimated the Trump Hotel received $3.7 million over three years in payments from foreign governments.

Trump and the oversight committee reached an agreement in September after years of litigation that would finally allow the panel to see a limited range of Trump’s records with Mazars to review its compliance with presidential ethics and disclosure laws.

The records released Monday cover a limited period, but Maloney has requested additional documents from the National Archives, including all documents and communications related to the Trump hotel or hotel stays at Trump-owned properties, documents and communications related to foreign payments at the Trump Hotel. , and documents and communications related to Chinese or Russian tourism at the Trump Hotel or stays of Chinese or Russian officials.

The committee also found that Republican lobbyists with close ties to the Trump administration who worked on behalf of those countries spent tens of thousands of dollars at the Trump Hotel during the same periods.