Former Wisconsin Badgers football player among 3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia – NBC Chicago

A former University of Wisconsin football player, who later transferred to the University of Virginia, was among three people fatally shot Sunday night at the university's Charlottesville campus, according to law enforcement.

Devin Chandler, wide receiver for the UVA Cavaliers football team, was one of three current players who were fatally shot when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot near the school’s dramatic building, reported NBC News. Two others were injured and taken to hospital.

Chandler played for the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, appearing in a total of 10 games, before transferring to UVA, according to the Cavaliers’ website.

In the wake of the tragedy, Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard tweeted a statement, saying he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Chandler’s passing.

“He had a lasting impact on his teammates even after leaving UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was,” the statement read. “His personality was contagious and it was a joy to be around him. Our team is hurting for him and his family. I personally want to extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family.”

Following the fatal shooting, former UVA football team member Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a weapon. fist in the alleged commission of a crime.

Jones was taken into “uneventful” custody just before 11 a.m., about 75 miles away in Richmond, Virginia. Jones was on the football team’s roster in 2018, according to the Cavaliers’ official website. However, he only appeared on the roster for subsequent seasons.

As of Monday afternoon, information on a possible motive remained unclear.