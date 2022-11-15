Fox News voter analysis: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s path to Nevada victory

Days after election night, all eyes were on the crucial Nevada Senate race as it remained too close to be called. As near-final vote totals were released Saturday, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., emerged victorious. His victory, coupled with that of Senator Mark Kelly in the race for the Arizona Senate, allowed the Democrats to retain control of the Senate.

Cortez Masto’s narrow victory was fueled by young voters, unionized households and urban voters.

At the same time, Republican Adam Laxalt garnered support from rural voters, white voters and older voters.

While the Democrat did well in cities and the Republican was strong in rural areas, the race boiled down to a battle for the suburbs. These voters backed Cortez Masto by about five points.

Hispanics, who make up about 17% of Nevada’s electorate, are a sizeable group and they opted for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto by more than 20 points.

In a race that ended up giving Democrats majority control of the Senate, it’s no surprise that which party controls the upper house was one of the biggest issues for voters in the Silver State. Nearly six in 10 said it was the most important factor in their Senate vote — and those voters narrowly broke for Laxalt.

Laxalt also gained nearly 30 points among those who said inflation was the most important factor in their vote. Cortez Masto had a similar advantage among those who prioritized the future of democracy.

The Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson on abortion may well have swung the election. A quarter of voters said it was most important to their vote, and nearly four times as many opted for Cortez Masto than Laxalt.

Methodology

Fox News’ voter analysis is a survey of more than 90,000 voters and 20,000 non-voters from October 31 through November 8. All methodological details are available here.