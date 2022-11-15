G20 host warns of new Cold War – Reuters

Indonesian President calls on world leaders to show responsibility and avoid conflict, for the good of humanity

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is hosting the G20 summit, has urged world leaders to avoid dividing the world into blocs and starting a new cold war.

In his opening speech at the rally on Tuesday, the president, nicknamed Jokowi, stressed that the world’s major economies, including the G20, share a responsibility towards humanity.

“Being responsible means creating non-zero situations, being responsible here also means ending the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” he said, in an apparent reference to the conflict in Ukraine.

President Widodo warned G20 leaders against intensifying global rivalries and returning to the form of confrontation that defined the second half of the 20th century.

“We should not divide the world into parts. We must not let the world slide into another Cold War,” he urged his guests, calling for wisdom, leadership and cooperation.





The G20 summit was largely overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, which began nearly nine months ago, also pitting Russia against the United States and its allies, who have pledged to arm and fund kyiv. “as long as it takes” defeat Moscow on the battlefield. They also imposed severe economic sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions failed to garner support from some of the world’s major economies, including China, India and Brazil.

Beijing, which has criticized Moscow’s decision to send troops to Ukraine, has also blamed Washington’s actions and NATO expansion as root causes of the crisis.

The Indonesian leader called for immediate action to address the shortage of food and fertilizer in the global market. Both of these problems have been exacerbated by the anti-Russian sanctions. Moscow says it is largely unable to export grain and fertilizers, due to restrictions affecting the insurance of merchant ships and port services.

Ahead of the G20 summit, President Widodo resisted pressure from Western nations to exclude Russian President Vladimir Putin from the gathering. Putin ultimately declined Widodo’s invitation, instead sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to lead the Russian delegation.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky delivered a speech to G20 participants via video link. He addressed the “G19”, presumably disregarding Russia’s membership, and reiterated kyiv’s intransigent stance. He demanded a full withdrawal of Russian troops to pre-2014 positions, reparations and other concessions before a peace deal could be signed.