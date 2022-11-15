G20 Live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins | G20

Key events
The chefs are starting to arrive
It’s 9 a.m. in Bali and leaders of the major G20 economies have started arriving at the main venue for the start of the summit.
There are official topics on the day’s agenda and much of it was guided by summit host Indonesia.
Energy security and a clean energy transition for low- and middle-income countries are high on the list today. Global health security should also be discussed.
However, the talks are likely to be overshadowed by talk of Russia’s war in Ukraine and soaring global inflation.
This morning, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters that the G20 was an opportunity to “convince all partners to put more pressure on Russia”.
Ukrainian President to address G20 summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the G20 summit in Bali today virtually.
Zelenskiy will likely use this address to point out how Russia actually took tens of thousands of Ukrainians hostage by transporting them to Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the leaders’ gathering but is represented by his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in their first face-to-face meeting as leaders. According to a White House statement on the meeting, both leaders expressed concern over nuclear threats from Moscow.
The United States reading said “a nuclear war should never be fought” and could not be won, and they “stressed their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine”.
Summary and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the G20 Summit in Bali. I’m Jonathan Yerushalmy and I’ll bring you all the latest information as it unfolds in the hours ahead.
Leaders of the G20 countries – the world’s major economies – will gather in Bali, Indonesia, for an annual summit that has been overshadowed by Russia’s presence during its war in Ukraine. Although President Vladimir Putin has stepped down, Russia is represented by veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The Group of 20 – made up of 19 countries plus the European Union – represents almost two-thirds of the world’s population, 85% of world economic output and 75% of world trade.
In 2022, there are 20 members in the group: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey , the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.
theguardian