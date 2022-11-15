G20 Live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins | G20

Please enable JavaScript to use this feature

The chefs are starting to arrive

Indonesian President Joko Widodo greets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte upon his arrival for the G20 leaders summit. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/AFP/Getty Images

It’s 9 a.m. in Bali and leaders of the major G20 economies have started arriving at the main venue for the start of the summit.

There are official topics on the day’s agenda and much of it was guided by summit host Indonesia.

Energy security and a clean energy transition for low- and middle-income countries are high on the list today. Global health security should also be discussed.

However, the talks are likely to be overshadowed by talk of Russia’s war in Ukraine and soaring global inflation.

This morning, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters that the G20 was an opportunity to “convince all partners to put more pressure on Russia”.