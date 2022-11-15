German army gets ‘SS’ uniforms — RT World News

The Ministry of Defense ordered troops to ‘cut’ letters associated with the infamous Nazi organization

Germany’s Defense Ministry was forced into damage control mode last week after thousands of troops were delivered uniforms bearing the initials ‘SS’.

The controversial abbreviation simply stood for uniform size, identified as ‘S-Short’ by tabloid Bild, which called the incident a “mega failure.” Despite the innocent meaning of SS on uniforms, the letters were still banned for the German Armed Forces, given the strong association with the infamous Nazi “Schutzstaffel” (Protection Squadron).

A paramilitary wing of the Nazis, the SS became a major force responsible for overseeing state security and Nazi policies of terror, including running concentration and extermination camps, where millions perished . It was declared a criminal organization during the post-war Nuremberg trials.

Soldiers who refused uniforms were ordered to dispose of the letters themselves. According to Bild, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht ordered the troops either completely “to cut” the labels containing the letters, or simply to cut out the part with the size designation.





The minister’s reaction was criticized by some MPs, however, who said Lambrecht should focus on more pressing matters instead of chasing the shadows of the past.

“You have to wonder why such incidents only happen in the Bundeswehr,” said a member of the Defense Committee of the German Bundestag, calling on the Minister of Defense not to “overdo it” and “Finally getting down to important tasks, such as armament and modernization.”

Only “a few hundred soldiers” were affected by the incident, a spokesperson for the German armed forces – the Bundeswehr – told the Berliner Zeitung, adding that some manufacturers had failed to comply with the Bundeswehr’s requirement to use “S-short” instead of “SS.”

According to Bild, the controversial clothes were part of a large deal commissioned by the Defense Ministry, which included 313,000 “combat clothing sets” as well as hundreds of thousands of helmets and sleeping bags, at a cost of 2.3 billion euros ($2.41 billion).

The department told The Times newspaper on Monday that it was aware the incident resembled “very strange” to the public and that he is always in contact with the manufacturer to “investigate what happened.”