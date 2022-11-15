Google agrees to pay 40 US states $392 million in landmark privacy case

Google has agreed to pay $392 million to 40 US states in a localization case.

Washington:

Google on Monday agreed to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into thinking location tracking had been disabled on their devices.

“Digital platforms like Google cannot pretend to provide privacy controls to users, then turn around and ignore those controls to collect and sell data to advertisers against users’ express wishes — and for great profit,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a statement. .

