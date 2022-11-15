Google breaks US geolocation laws and pays...

Google will pay $400 million in damages to 40 US states for violating the location policy. News 18

New Delhi: The world’s leading tech company, Google, has suffered a major setback in America’s location tracking affair. He reached an agreement with 40 US states to settle the case. Under this, Google will pay damages of $400 million (over Rs 32 billion) to 40 states including Michigan.

The investigation found Google guilty of misleading consumers by violating US location rules. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said Monday that 40 U.S. states settled with the tech company nearly $391 million to deceive consumers.

It is the largest multi-state privacy settlement with the Attorney General in US history.

What was the offence?

Due to online access, Google tracks the location of its users without their permission or knowledge and uses it for profit. Because of this deal, the tech giant will now have to bring transparency. It will need to notify users of location data and tell them that their location data is being tracked. If customers or users do not allow location tracking, Google will not be able to do so.

“For years, Google has prioritized profit over the privacy of its users,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a press release. “They were cunning and deceptive. Consumers thought they had turned off their location-based features on Google, but the company continued to secretly log their movements and use that information for advertisers. »

According to Nessel, Google derives most of its revenue from using the personal data of people using its browser or apps. Due to violation of privacy laws, Google entered into this agreement with the attorneys general of 40 states, including Michigan. According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Google uses users or consumers for personal gain by tracking their location without giving information or without their permission.

Over the past few years, Google, Amazon and other US tech giants have faced tough regulations in many countries around the world. They were fined heavily for breaching confidentiality or privacy rules.

What are the rules?

As part of the settlement, Google agreed to improve its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.

The settlement requires Google to disclose all additional information whenever it activates a location-related feature. Along with this, the app will not be able to hide location tracking from users.

In a blog post, Mountain View, Google said it “will provide a new control that will allow users to easily turn off their location history and web and app activity settings and delete their passed data in a single stream”.

The company also plans to add additional information to its Activity Controls and Data & Privacy pages. Along with these changes, Google will create a comprehensive information hub that highlights key location settings.

Additionally, Google plans to give users who create new accounts a more detailed explanation of what web and app activity is and what information it contains. The company said it will continue to delete location history data for users who have not recently provided new location history data to their account.

Location data – an integral part of Google Ad activity

Google’s personalized advertising is one of its main features. In 2021, personalized advertising generated more than $209 billion in ad revenue for Aphabet, Inc., Google’s parent company.

The tech giant’s digital advertising feature relies heavily on location data to gather personal and behavioral data

The data. Its clients use this data to create detailed consumer profiles. It is actually this feature of Google that allows marketers to target their campaigns to a specific demographic group.

