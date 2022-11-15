GOP establishment plans to work with Democrats to choose House speaker

As the Republican Party votes Tuesday on a House presidential nominee for the projected GOP-led Congress next year, some establishment Republicans plan to work with House Democrats to select a president.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the front-runner to win the party’s presidential nomination, will face a challenge from at least one of his colleagues in Tuesday’s vote.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) confirmed Monday night that he will run against McCarthy for president.

“We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world, and, yes, tomorrow I’m going to be nominated as Speaker of the House,” Biggs told Newsmax.

Tuesday’s Republican Party vote for the presidential nominee will be a secret ballot election where McCarthy will need a majority of votes from House Republicans to secure his party’s nomination.

Not all House Republicans agree with McCarthy as president, however, and some have flirted with the idea of ​​working with Democrats to secure a more moderate Republican as president.

Although the GOP hasn’t officially won a majority, they are expected to regain a majority by a narrow margin of 219 to 216, meaning only a handful of Republicans could advance McCarthy’s presidential candidacy because he would need at least 218 votes to secure the post.

For example, Republican Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) told NBC News on Monday that he would be willing to work with Democrats to select a president if the Republican Party does not rally behind a candidate in Tuesday’s vote.

“I will support Kevin McCarthy, but if we get to this point I want the country to work and we need to govern. We cannot remain neutral; we can’t have a total stalemate for two years,” Bacon told NBC.

However, he has not ruled out working with Democrats to select a president.

“Yeah, but that’s assuming we can’t get to 218 ahead of time,” Bacon said when asked about the possibility of teaming up with Democrats when House members vote for president on the first day of the new Congress in January. .

However, Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) warned her colleagues against opposing McCarthy’s candidacy, arguing it was a “risky” and “wrong” strategy that could give too much influence for House Democrats in the process, which could lead to the departure of the representative. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is elected president.

Still, Bacon said a possible speaking out by Cheney “is never going to happen.”

Bacon isn’t the only Republican who has refused to rule out working with Democrats to elect a president.

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) left that possibility open, telling Newsmax on Monday that McCarthy had not addressed specific changes he wanted to see in Congress that would empower rank-and-file members, including by allowing the prosecution’s amendments to move forward. with a majority of the majority and giving them a greater role in choosing the members of the steering committee, which in turn decides which members will end up on each committee.

Check out this RINO trash can: In response to a direct question about who gets their vote for President, @RepBobGood leaves the door open to the possibility of voting for a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/ElMJlnrzJT —Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 14, 2022

“We brought it to him in good faith a few months ago, we’ve been asking to meet him since then to sit down and try to get, ‘well, what’s your proposition?’ and we have not received a response from the chief to this effect”, Bon said.

Good added that “there are a number” of GOP representatives who want to see a contested race for president.

“The day after tomorrow. We’ll see how close he gets to the required 218,” Good said.

“It shouldn’t be a smash. It should be a competition,” Good added.

Good also said he would vote for Biggs in Tuesday’s Republican Party vote for the presidential nomination.

McCarthy also faces challenges from other Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who pitched Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) idea for president.

Despite the efforts of some Republicans, McCarthy will likely emerge victorious from Tuesday’s conference, as he has the backing of key allies like Rep. Jordan, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and even former President Donald Trump.

