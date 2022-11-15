GOP Representative Calvert Wins Election in Competitive California House Seat

The Associated Press predicts that GOP Rep. Ken Calvert will defeat his Democratic challenger, Will Rollins, following a competitive race for California’s 41st congressional district.

The race, seen as a must-win for Republicans, brings the GOP one seat closer to the 218 seats needed to regain a majority in the House, though control of the House is still up for grabs according to race projections from the House of Commons. Associated Press.

Republicans currently have 217 seats under GOP control, and there are 13 seats left in play to determine the balance of power in the House.

Calvert has represented California’s “Inland Empire” since 1993, although this is his first race in the newly redesigned 41st District which includes parts of the Coachella Valley and Riverside County in Southern California.

Although the area was considered a GOP stronghold in previous elections, redistricting to include larger parts of Palm Springs, a city with large swaths of Democratic voting residents, has made CA-41 one of the most competitive races in the state this cycle.

The newly redesigned district has an evenly split population of registered Democrats and Republicans, with 20% of the population “unaffiliated” with any party.

Calvert’s Democratic challenger, Rollins, is a former federal prosecutor and an openly gay political newcomer to California.