Gophers’ Mara Braun is Big Ten freshman of the week

Rajesh Khanna
Mara Braun, whose last-second shot lifted Minnesota to a 101-99 victory over Lehigh on Sunday, has been named the Big Ten freshman of the week, the conference announced.

Braun, a point guard from Wayzata, finished Sunday’s victory with 34 points, three rebounds and four steals as the Gophers improved to 2-0. In the team’s season opener, Braun scored a team-high 21 points in a 75-45 victory over Western Illinois. Her 27.5-point scoring average ranks first in the Big Ten and seventh nationally.

Monika Czinano, sister of Gophers sophomore Maggie Czinano from Waterville, Minn., was named the conference’s player of the week after averaging 23 points and 7.3 rebounds in three victories for Iowa.

The Gophers play North Dakota State on Thursday in Fargo. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Rajesh Khanna

