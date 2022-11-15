Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

LOS ANGELES– The Recording Academy will announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some important additions.

The academy earlier this year five new categories, including Songwriter of the Year to honor the best music composer and a special song for the Social Change Award.

The Non-Classical Songwriter category will recognize an individual who has been the “most prolific” non-performing, non-producer songwriter for a body of new work. It will take a different approach than Song of the Year, which rewards songwriters who have written lyrics or melodies for a song.

This year’s announcement will be made on a live stream beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, 9:00 a.m. Pacific at Among those announcing the nominees this year will be Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson.

Possible nominees include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Adele. Other hopefuls include Lizzo and Steve Lacy, who both had two of the biggest songs of the year.

The Grammy Awards will be presented on February 5 in Los Angeles.

The new category for songwriters is a huge step forward. Last year, an update to the rules allowed any songwriter, producer, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year to earn a nomination.

The other four categories include Best Spoken Poetry Album, Alternative Music Performance, Americana Music Performance, and Video Game Soundtrack and Other Interactive Media.