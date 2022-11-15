Greene says it’s ‘bad strategy’ to challenge McCarthy for president

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) said it was a “risky” and “wrong” strategy to try to challenge Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker of the House.

Responding to reports of Rep. Andy Bigg (R-AZ) possibly challenging McCarthy for the presidency, Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s Crisis unit podcast, “I actually think that’s a bad strategy when we’re looking at having a very slim majority, with potentially 219 [seats]we are talking about a vote.

Greene also warned that “RINO” Republicans who are still in the House could join Democrats in electing future former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump — as president. since only 218 votes are needed.

“It’s very, very risky right now to produce a leadership challenge, especially for the Speaker of the House, when they’re going to open the door and allow Liz Cheney, eventually, to become president,” Greene said. on the podcast.

“There are Republicans in our conference right now who would make a deal with the Democrats and cross over. We’ve seen the daughter of the former Republican Vice President of the United States do it before,” the Peach State congresswoman explained.

Even though Cheney won’t return to Congress next year, House rules don’t require the president to be an incumbent member of the House — even though the president has always been a member of the House historically. Apparently, Cheney isn’t seriously considering the job.

“Do we want to watch a challenge for the Speaker of the House just because the ‘Never Kevin’ movement — just like we’ve seen a ‘Never Trump’ movement — do we want to see this challenge open the door for Nancy Pelosi handing the gavel to Liz Cheney,” Greene questioned.

All of this comes as the latest House projection from far-left NBC News on Monday said the Republican Party would narrowly win a majority in the US House. NBC projected the narrow margin to be 219-216, with the majority above 218.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.