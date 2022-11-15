Gujarat BJP’s ‘Love and Compassion’ formula to quell rebellion, ‘suggested by Amit Shah’

Union Minister Amit Shah has been attending festive events in Gujarat in recent days.

Ahmedabad:

Shaken by protests and angry statements from leaders who were denied tickets for Gujarat assembly elections, BJP is taking ‘love and compassion’ approach suggested by Gujarat Home Minister the Union, Amit Shah, and plans to hold one-on-one talks with disgruntled leaders, sources said today.

It comes a day after dozens of BJP workers protested at the party headquarters, Kamalam, Gandhinagar, against tickets for some seats. The party has so far announced 160 candidates out of 182 and has already dropped 38 MPs.

“A team of heads of state have been tasked with speaking to the disgruntled,” a party source said.

Ruling in Gujarat for 27 consecutive years, the party has tried what is known as TLC – slang for “tender loving care” – in recent days as well. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi sought to speak to at least four rebels, but they did not.

Now that Amit Shah has been in Gujarat – his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state – since Sunday, he held a high-level meeting with key state leaders to discuss a reconciliation plan. The meeting lasted five hours, sources said.

Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat BJP leader CR Patil at the party office in Gandhinagar.

Amit Shah, we learn, said the rebels have been associated with the BJP family for a long time. “Treat them with love and compassion,” he was taught to tell state leaders.

One of those angry is six-time MP Madhubhai Shrivastav, who yesterday said he would run as an independent and regretted joining the BJP ‘at the insistence of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’ over 20 years ago.

The BJP also faced infighting in Himachal Pradesh – it voted on November 12 – where it had rebels in 21 of 68 seats. Even PM Modi’s phone call failed to convince any of the rebels to stand down.

In Gujarat, which votes on December 1 and 5, the party has “never seen this kind of resentment”, and it “must be dealt with immediately”, said a senior leader who requested anonymity.

The party is apparently taking no chances as the election turns out to be a three-way fight this time. While Congress, which increased its share of votes and seats last time out, has kept its campaign low-key – it says it’s strategic – the Aam Aadmi party has staged a high-decibel campaign on what it calls “a friendly match” between the two main parties.

In the latest Assembly polls, in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats and the Congress won 77. Congressional defections and resignations have since taken the BJP to 111.

AAP had no impact last time out but have since won again in Delhi and this year in Punjab – which is why they are confident of a turnaround in Gujarat.

Votes in Gujarat and Himachal will be counted on December 8.