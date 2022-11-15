hand of Irulegi: an ancient Spanish artifact rewrites the history of the Basque language | Spain

More than 2,000 years after it was likely hung on the door of a mud-brick house in northern Spain for good luck, a flat, life-size bronze hand engraved with dozens of eerie symbols could help researchers trace the development of one of the most mysterious in the world. languages.

Although the piece – known as the Hand of Irulegi – was discovered last year by archaeologists from the Scientific Society of Aranzadi who have been digging near the city of Pamplona since 2017, its significance has only become clear. only recently.

Experts studying the hand and its inscriptions now believe it is both the earliest written example of Proto-Basque and a find that “upends” much of what was previously known about the Vascones, a late Iron Age tribe that inhabited the region before the arrival of the Romans, and whose ancient language is present-day Basque, or Basqueis supposed to go down.

Until now, scholars had understood that the Vascones had no written language – except for the words found on coins – and only started writing after the Romans introduced the Latin alphabet. But the five words written in 40 characters identified as Vasconic suggest otherwise.

The first – and only word – identified so far is sorionekuancestor of the modern Basque word zorioneko, meaning good luck or good omen.

“Without a doubt, it is the first document written in the Vasconic language and in characters that are also Vasconic,” said Javier Velaza, professor of Latin philology at the University of Barcelona and one of the experts who deciphered the hand. .

“The writing system used is strange – it is a writing system derived from the Iberian system, although there have been some adaptations to represent certain sounds and phonemes which do not exist in the Iberian characters, but which have been seen in coins minted in Vascones territory.”

Accordingly, adds Velaza, the Hand of Irulegi proves the existence of a specifically Vasconic writing system in use at the time it was made.

His colleague Joaquín Gorrochategui, a professor of Indo-European linguistics at the University of the Basque Country, said the secrets of the hand would change the way scholars look at the Vascones.

“This piece shakes up the way we’ve thought about Vascones and writing up until now,” he said. “We were almost convinced that the ancient Vascons were illiterate and only used writing to mint coins.”

According to Mattin Aiestaran, the director of the Irulegi excavations, the site owes its survival to the fact that the original village was burnt down and then abandoned during the Sertorian War between two rival Roman factions in the 1st century BC. The items they left behind were buried in the ruins of their mud-brick houses.

Sign up for It’s Europe The most crucial stories and debates for Europeans – from identity to economy to environment Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

“It’s a bit of luck for archaeologists and it means we have a snapshot of when the attack happened,” Aiestaran said. “That means we’ve been able to salvage a lot of everyday material from people’s daily lives. It’s an exceptional situation that allowed us to find an exceptional piece.

However, not all recent discoveries of the Basque language have lived up to their bills. Two years ago, a Spanish archaeologist was found guilty of tampering with finds including third-century pottery pieces engraved with one of the earliest depictions of Christ crucified, Egyptian hieroglyphics and Basque words that predate the earliest examples known writings of the language by 600 years.

Although archaeologist Eliseo Gil claimed the pieces would “rewrite the history books”, a committee of experts examined them and found traces of modern glue as well as references to 17th-century French philosopher René Descartes.