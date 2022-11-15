Harry Maguire retains No 6, James Maddison shirt revealed

Harry Maguire retains No 6, James Maddison shirt revealed
The 26 players in the England squad have each been given their numbers for the upcoming World Cup final in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s men enter the tournament as one of the favorites to go all the way as they have a number of exciting players in their ranks.

Less than a week before the start of the English campaign

Fans will now see which numbers each player will be wearing on the back of the shirts, resulting in Jordan Pickford getting the No. 1 shirt. Fellow goalkeepers Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale are wearing the No. 13 and No. 23 shirts respectively.

Harry Maguire keeps the number 6 he wore at Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup.

Jack Grealish was handed the No.7, which he wore at Euro 2020, while Jordan Henderson was handed No.8. Captain Harry Kane is No.9.

Further down the squad, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will have No.18 on the back of his shirt, while Jude Bellingham has moved to No.22, which is the number he has for the club. from Borussia Dortmund.

Bukayo Saka moved from No.25 to No.17, with the Arsenal star getting the number worn by Jadon Sancho, who didn’t make the squad.

Callum Wilson, who has been called up as Harry Kane’s understudy, is No.24, while Leicester star James Maddison gets the No.25 shirt. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at No.26 brings up the rear.

There Were Doubts Over Whether Maguire Would Make The Cut And He Even Keeps His Jersey

Getty

There were doubts over whether Maguire would make the cut and he even keeps his jersey

Maddison And Declan Rice Wearing Fashionable World Cup-Themed Bucket Hats

Getty

Maddison and Declan Rice wearing fashionable World Cup-themed bucket hats

England squad numbers for the World Cup

  1. Jordan Pickford
  2. Kyle Walker
  3. Luke Shaw
  4. Declan Rice
  5. John Stones
  6. Harry Maguire
  7. Jack Greish
  8. Jordan Henderson
  9. Harry Kane
  10. Rahim Sterling
  11. Marcus Rashford
  12. Kieran Trippier
  13. Nick Pope
  14. Kalvin Phillips
  15. Eric Dier
  16. Conor Coady
  17. Bukayo Saka
  18. Trent Alexandre-Arnold
  19. mason mount
  20. Phil Foden
  21. Ben White
  22. Jude Bellingham
  23. Aaron Ramsdale
  24. Callum Wilson
  25. James Madison
  26. Conor Gallagher

England fly to Doha on Tuesday with their World Cup campaign due to start on Monday, November 20.

But before boarding the plane, the team, along with Southgate, posed for a photo in their official England Marks and Spencer suits.

You Guys Look Sharp!

Twitter @England

You guys look sharp!

