Harry Maguire retains No 6, James Maddison shirt revealed

The 26 players in the England squad have each been given their numbers for the upcoming World Cup final in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate’s men enter the tournament as one of the favorites to go all the way as they have a number of exciting players in their ranks.
Fans will now see which numbers each player will be wearing on the back of the shirts, resulting in Jordan Pickford getting the No. 1 shirt. Fellow goalkeepers Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale are wearing the No. 13 and No. 23 shirts respectively.
Harry Maguire keeps the number 6 he wore at Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup.
Jack Grealish was handed the No.7, which he wore at Euro 2020, while Jordan Henderson was handed No.8. Captain Harry Kane is No.9.
Further down the squad, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will have No.18 on the back of his shirt, while Jude Bellingham has moved to No.22, which is the number he has for the club. from Borussia Dortmund.
Bukayo Saka moved from No.25 to No.17, with the Arsenal star getting the number worn by Jadon Sancho, who didn’t make the squad.
Callum Wilson, who has been called up as Harry Kane’s understudy, is No.24, while Leicester star James Maddison gets the No.25 shirt. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at No.26 brings up the rear.
England squad numbers for the World Cup
- Jordan Pickford
- Kyle Walker
- Luke Shaw
- Declan Rice
- John Stones
- Harry Maguire
- Jack Greish
- Jordan Henderson
- Harry Kane
- Rahim Sterling
- Marcus Rashford
- Kieran Trippier
- Nick Pope
- Kalvin Phillips
- Eric Dier
- Conor Coady
- Bukayo Saka
- Trent Alexandre-Arnold
- mason mount
- Phil Foden
- Ben White
- Jude Bellingham
- Aaron Ramsdale
- Callum Wilson
- James Madison
- Conor Gallagher
England fly to Doha on Tuesday with their World Cup campaign due to start on Monday, November 20.
But before boarding the plane, the team, along with Southgate, posed for a photo in their official England Marks and Spencer suits.
