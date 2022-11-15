Harry Maguire retains No 6, James Maddison shirt revealed

The 26 players in the England squad have each been given their numbers for the upcoming World Cup final in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate’s men enter the tournament as one of the favorites to go all the way as they have a number of exciting players in their ranks.

Less than a week before the start of the English campaign

Fans will now see which numbers each player will be wearing on the back of the shirts, resulting in Jordan Pickford getting the No. 1 shirt. Fellow goalkeepers Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale are wearing the No. 13 and No. 23 shirts respectively.

Harry Maguire keeps the number 6 he wore at Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup.

Jack Grealish was handed the No.7, which he wore at Euro 2020, while Jordan Henderson was handed No.8. Captain Harry Kane is No.9.

Further down the squad, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will have No.18 on the back of his shirt, while Jude Bellingham has moved to No.22, which is the number he has for the club. from Borussia Dortmund.

Bukayo Saka moved from No.25 to No.17, with the Arsenal star getting the number worn by Jadon Sancho, who didn’t make the squad.

Callum Wilson, who has been called up as Harry Kane’s understudy, is No.24, while Leicester star James Maddison gets the No.25 shirt. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at No.26 brings up the rear.

Getty There were doubts over whether Maguire would make the cut and he even keeps his jersey

Getty Maddison and Declan Rice wearing fashionable World Cup-themed bucket hats

England squad numbers for the World Cup Jordan Pickford Kyle Walker Luke Shaw Declan Rice John Stones Harry Maguire Jack Greish Jordan Henderson Harry Kane Rahim Sterling Marcus Rashford Kieran Trippier Nick Pope Kalvin Phillips Eric Dier Conor Coady Bukayo Saka Trent Alexandre-Arnold mason mount Phil Foden Ben White Jude Bellingham Aaron Ramsdale Callum Wilson James Madison Conor Gallagher

Finished ‘The love story is over’ – Ferdinand gives Carragher his verdict on Ronaldo

hilarious Non-league club offer to sign Haaland on loan from Man City during the World Cup

Answer Man United issue statement in response to Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

WRONG Souness thinks Ronaldo was abused but Jordan tells him why he’s wrong

road England’s possible route to Qatar 2022 World Cup final with dates and times confirmed

EXPLOSIVE Morgan reveals Ronaldo ASKED HIM to do interview which stunned Man United







England fly to Doha on Tuesday with their World Cup campaign due to start on Monday, November 20.

But before boarding the plane, the team, along with Southgate, posed for a photo in their official England Marks and Spencer suits.

Twitter @England You guys look sharp!

Listen to full commentary from England’s World Cup opener against Iran LIVE on talkSPORT on Monday, kick off at 1pm.