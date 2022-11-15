Here are stocks with excellent health care vital signs

Me 3645 Studio | time | Getty Images
Conservative investors are turning every stone in the equity market looking for stocks that not only have high growth potential, but also a record of resilience in a downturn.
Still, that double advantage – good offense and good defense – really isn’t that hard to find. It is in plain sight, permanently available in healthcare stocks, a sector that has suffered relatively light damage in this bear market.
Healthcare is the “power bunny” industry, with reliable revenue coming from continued high demand.
Much of this demand comes from aging baby boomers, more than 10,000 of whom turn 65 in the United States every day. In a country where about 20% of gross domestic product is spent on health care, baby boomers in particular are driving demand for businesses across the sector.
This demand scenario is expected to boost healthcare profits over the next few years.
The sector’s EBITDA – or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization – a key measure of earnings strength, grew 5% annually between 2017 and 2019 and remained stable from 2020 to 2021, according to a study carried out. this year by McKinsey & Co. But from 2021 to 2025, the study predicts that these revenues will increase by 6% per year, or a 20% increase, producing $31 billion in additional profits.
Various health care companies have optimistic growth prospects for the next few years but, unlike companies in most other sectors, the upside outlook for stocks is not enhanced by a low starting point resulting from the damage caused by the bear market price. Since November 8, the SPDR ETF of the passive healthcare sector XLV was only down about 7% from its 52-week high, compared to about 20% for the S&P 500 Index.
6 stocks with healthy vital signs
Here’s a look at six healthcare stocks with low-risk fundamentals, reasonable debt, good price-to-earnings ratios, optimistic growth projections and healthy dividend yields:
- UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (A H): Plan enrollment at the nation’s largest managed healthcare company continues to grow since the Affordable Care Act, and the company is doing a brisk business in Medicare Advantage and supplemental plans.
The outlook for that business and Optum, UNH’s healthcare delivery and services subsidiary that generates about 60% of the company’s revenue, led to middling analyst projections for earnings growth per share of approximately 23% per year over five years.
At the start of this month, the shares were trading at around $550, with a 12-month average forward price target from analysts of $600 and from CFRA Research, $650.
- CVS Health Society (SVC): The nation’s largest pharmaceutical healthcare company has focused on customer engagement in recent years with a new targeted line of healthcare services and products.
A key part of that effort is HealthHUBs, where some stores offer customers visits with nurse practitioners for minor issues and screenings — a model that capitalizes on the difficulty of easily getting doctor appointments. By developing this service, the company has incurred little debt; its leverage ratio is approximately 0.47%.
Analysts appreciate the potential of the HealthHUB model to drive drug sales and insurance enrollments at Aetna, which CVS owns. At the start of the month, the shares were trading around $102, with a CFRA price target of $117.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT): This company is expected to outperform the market next year with an innovative and diverse product line that increases its market share. Abbott has a high return on equity, nearly 24%, but growth is likely to be dampened next year by an expected 4% drop in sales due to lower Covid testing revenue.
Nonetheless, the company has much to gain from expected gains across all operating segments, with innovations such as the Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetics. Abbott now markets a similar system for non-diabetic athletes.
The company also expects strong growth in cardiac drugs. In early November, the shares were trading around $100, with an average price target of $117.
- Medtronic (MTD): Sales at this heart-focused business, wrecked by the suspension of elective procedures during the pandemic, are still recovering from demand that remains pent up. Many suspensions have been defined quite broadly as “elective,” creating a backlog of patients awaiting not just hip and knee replacements, but also heart valves.
At the start of the month, Medtronic was trading at around $80 per share, but with plenty of room for growth and an attractive dividend yield of nearly 3.2% Growth projections focus on a wide range of new products, including including equipment for robot-assisted surgery approval in Europe for certain procedures last year. Average price target: $106.
- Premier Inc. (PINC), Class A: Less well known to individual investors, despite a market capitalization of $3 billion, Premier is a healthcare improvement company that provides medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital goods, information technology, food and nutritional products, and third party clinical engineering and administrative services.
Thus, it is well placed to benefit from the overall growth of the sector. Premier has a particularly low price-to-earnings ratio for this category – recently, as low as 16. At the start of the month, the shares were trading at around $31. Average goal: $42.
- Merck & Co. (M.K.R.): From 2015 to 2020, investors expecting the growth of this domestic pharmaceutical name were on a slow boat to China, as stocks languished in the $75-$90 range. But in 2020, some Merck products have seen great success, and now the company is poised to thrive on cutting-edge drugs for heart care, diabetes and cancer, including Keytruda, which fights diabetes. lymphoma. and whose sales of $5.4 billion have increased by 26% this year.
The company has an improving product development pipeline and should benefit from potential new oncology applications for Keytruda and Lynparza, another cancer drug. Merck has a low P/E (around 14), a high dividend yield (around 3%), good projected annual EPS growth (over 12%) and a huge projected annual return on equity, 43, 58%.
At the start of the month, shares were trading at around $101, just slightly below their year-to-date high. Average goal: $105. CFRA target: $116.
Like the broader market, many healthcare stocks are unlikely to embark on a sustained upward trajectory until the market is convinced that the Federal Reserve plans to suspend or end the current cycle of increases in the federal funds rate.
However, long-term investors looking to add or increase their exposure to this consistent and resilient sector should be aware that waiting to interpret the Fed’s tea leaves more favorably will likely mean paying higher prices.
— By Dave Sheaff Gilreath, CFP, Partner/Chief Investment Officer of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors and Innovative Portfolios
