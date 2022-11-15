Here are stocks with excellent health care vital signs

Conservative investors are turning every stone in the equity market looking for stocks that not only have high growth potential, but also a record of resilience in a downturn.

Still, that double advantage – good offense and good defense – really isn’t that hard to find. It is in plain sight, permanently available in healthcare stocks, a sector that has suffered relatively light damage in this bear market.

Healthcare is the “power bunny” industry, with reliable revenue coming from continued high demand.

Much of this demand comes from aging baby boomers, more than 10,000 of whom turn 65 in the United States every day. In a country where about 20% of gross domestic product is spent on health care, baby boomers in particular are driving demand for businesses across the sector.