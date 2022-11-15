Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh murder

JERUSALEM — Israel confirmed on Monday that the US government has opened an investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the investigation as a “serious error” and vowing not to cooperate.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying that Israel had made it clear to the United States “that we will not cooperate with any external investigation”.

Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of deliberately targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, an American citizen who wore a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.