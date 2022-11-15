Israeli defense minister calls US probe into journalist’s murder a ‘serious mistake’

The United States is investigating the death of Palestinian American journalist Shirin Abu Akleh. Israel’s defense minister said Israel would not cooperate.

The inquiry was rebuffed on Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said during a speech in the Israeli parliament that “Our strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans at the appropriate levels. country or organization, however friendly.

He added: “The IDF is a moral and ethical army. IDF soldiers and their commanders defend the State of Israel. They thoroughly investigate any irregular occurrence and are committed to the values ​​and laws of democracy.

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz first said the US Justice Department had launched an independent investigation into Abu Akleh’s assassination. The investigation would be led by the FBI.

A Justice Department spokesperson had no comment when asked by The Associated Press about the matter, and there were no details on when an investigation might begin and what it would imply. However, such an investigation into Israeli actions would be a rare, if not unprecedented, step.

An FBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital that “the FBI neither confirms nor denies conducting any specific investigations.” Fox News Digital’s questions sent to the Justice Department remain unanswered.

Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist, was shot and killed while on assignment in the Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin covering an IDF raid on terrorists in May 2022.

Gantz wrote on Twitter that the US decision is a “serious mistake”. He said Israel would support its soldiers and not cooperate with the external investigation. “The IDF conducted a professional and independent investigation, which was presented to US officials with whom details of the case were shared.”

Abu Akleh’s brother, Tony Abu Akleh, told Al Jazeera the family was optimistic about reports from a US investigation, saying it was ‘very important to hold those responsible accountable and prevent similar crimes . We hope this will be a turning point in the investigation into Shireen’s death,” he said.

There has been intense pressure for a US investigation from Abu Akleh’s family and Democratic members of Congress, including several moderate lawmakers known for their strong support for the US-Israel relationship, such as Senator Robert Menendez and Senator Corey Booker. Days after his death, 57 Democratic lawmakers signed a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the FBI Director calling for an independent investigation into the murder.

Several media investigations, including one conducted by the UN, concluded that the shot came from IDF fire and killed Abu Akleh, similar to the Palestinian position.

Israel initially dismissed the reports and allegations, only to admit in September, after another thorough US-monitored investigation, that an Israeli soldier likely shot Abu Akleh by mistake. The Israeli army closed the investigation and refused to charge those involved.

The announcement came after Israeli elections which gave Benjamin Netanyahu the task of forming a new right-wing government.