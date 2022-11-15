Jan. 6 panel assesses ‘next steps’ after Trump defies subpoena

Leaders of the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot said the panel was assessing ‘next steps’ after former President Donald Trump failed to appear for a deposition Monday.

Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairman Liz Cheney (D-WY) accused Trump, 76, of “hiding” after filing a lawsuit against the panel last week.

“Even though the former president initially suggested he would testify before the commission, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to restrain him from testifying,” commission leaders wrote in a press release. “His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any kind, and his lawsuit presents many of the same arguments that the courts have repeatedly rejected over the past year.”

The House panel issued a subpoena last month, compelling Trump to appear before the investigative body on Monday.

“The truth is that Donald Trump, like many of his closest allies, is hiding from the select committee’s investigation and refusing to do what over a thousand other witnesses have done,” the two lawmakers added. .

Thompson and Cheney did not say whether they would pursue contempt of Congress charges against Trump for his subpoena challenge, as they did with former White House aide Steve Bannon.

“In the coming days, the committee will assess the next steps in the litigation and regarding the former president’s noncompliance,” Thompson and Cheney wrote.

The committee has not said whether it will pursue contempt of Congress charges against Trump PA

Trump’s lawsuit against the House committee argues that “no president or former president has ever been compelled” to provide testimony or documents in response to congressional subpoenas in the past.

“There is long-standing precedent and practice that the separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a president to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said Friday in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, the Jan. 6 House panel extended the deadline for the former president to produce documents related to the Capitol riot, noting that Trump and his legal team have been in contact with the panel since issuing a subpoena for documents and the president’s former testimony in October.

However, Trump’s deadline to sit for a deposition was not extended at the time.

The panel of seven Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans issued the subpoena to Trump on Oct. 21, ordering him to produce all “relevant documentary material” related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and participate in “a or more days of deposition”. testimony.”