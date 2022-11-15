Jay Leno burned in car fire at Burbank garage – Orange County Register

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Comedian and former ‘Tonight Show’ host Jay Leno was reportedly treated today for burns sustained in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank.

TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars caught fire on Sunday for unknown reasons. According to the website, Leno suffered burns to the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.

Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, the website reported. The Grossman Burn Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Burbank Fire Department officials also did not immediately respond. Burbank police released a statement saying they were aware of the media reports, but the agency “did not respond to the incident, was unsolicited, and we have no information on what happened or the injuries sustained”.

California Daily Newspapers

Rajesh Khanna

