Jay Leno is recovering after sustaining severe burns from gasoline fire, Variety reports

BURBANK, Calif. — Jay Leno is recovering from severe burns from a gasoline fire, Variety reported Monday.

According to the publication, the former “The Tonight Show” host said he was fine and needed a few weeks to “get back on his feet.”

Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center to be treated for his injuries. He is said to be in stable condition.

Burbank police released a statement saying the incident happened at their Burbank city garage on Sunday, but said none of their officers were involved.

“The Burbank Police Department was unresponsive to the incident, was not contacted, and we have no information as to what happened or any injuries sustained.”

The host has since canceled all future engagements.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.