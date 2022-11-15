Jay Leno says he’s fine after gasoline fire causes ‘serial burns’: NPR

toggle caption John Salangsang/Invision/AP John Salangsang/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “severe burns” but said Monday he was fine, according to reports.

“I was badly burned by a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I’m fine. I just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire were not immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famous car collection, which sits in a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno’s publicist and production company did not immediately return email and phone inquiries from The Associated Press.

Leno, 72, was scheduled to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled due to a “severe medical emergency,” People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to conference attendees.

The comedian took over NBC’s “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was replaced by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but NBC was left cold when the ratings from the show dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and now hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”